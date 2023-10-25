VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Digital.ai, a company formed in 2020 from the merger and acquisition of multiple enterprise software vendors — among them CollabNet VersionOne, XebiaLabs, Arxan, Numerify and Experitest — is hoping to help its customers summit the mountain of securely releasing new software to end users.

Today, Digital.ai announced Denali, its new AI-powered DevSecOps platform (short for “development, security, and operations,” used to describe a method of weaving security practices throughout the entire software development and release cycles).

Denali provides software developers with AI-driven assistance and insights for surfacing the best and most applicable security features, code suggestions, and frameworks from trustworthy knowledge resources assembled by Digital.ai.

“As companies embark on their AI adoption journey, we are seeing exponential improvements in application development,” said Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai in a press release statement. “But with the vast adoption of AI code-assist tools, the question becomes, can DevSecOps processes, teams, and tools keep up with developer improvements? Businesses need to support an enhanced developer experience while overcoming roadblocks in their release pipelines, toolchains and security challenges. We have designed Denali to empower teams at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), helping to align developer outcomes with business strategy and accelerate innovation throughout the enterprise.”

Software security at scale

One of Digital.ai’s biggest value propositions when promoting Denali is that it helps enterprise customers automate their “software delivery at scale.”

In other words, when enterprises are building and deploying new applications to end users, updating them with new features or security measures, fixing bugs, or otherwise tweaking the software for end-users, Denali uses AI to make this often tricky and cumbersome process smoother, more seamless, and more efficient for its customers.

Digital.ai also provides ARM processor protection on iOS devices when testing and deploying new applications, making sure the processor is not overworked or slows down the end user’s experience, degrading it.

The company promises to support cloud-native app development, and says it supports integrations with Terraform, Azure, and AWS security features.

Customer endorsement

Among the customers who have already benefitted from Digital.ai and its Denali release are Brazilian cybersecurity firm Leadcomm.

“Our partnership with Digital.ai is focused on enabling secure digital transformation at leading financial services companies,” said Jhonny Telles, Leadcomm’s Director of Digital Transformation, in Digital.ai’s press release. “Ongoing R&D is crucial for us, and Digital.ai continually reinvests in their solution so that together, we can meet the fast-evolving needs of banking customers and help them deliver innovative applications that work for their customers. The new ARM Protection feature is an example of how Digital.ai makes application protection significantly easier while also eliminating extra steps.”

Digital.ai also names top brands including Verizon, CVS, Discover, Procter & Gamble (P&G), and Rogers telecom of Canada among its customers, and says it works with 53% of the Fortune 100, including 8 of the top 10 banks in Europe and the U.S., and four of the top 5 U.S. airlines.

Digital.ai, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with offices around the world, says Denali is available today, though it did not include specific pricing in its release.