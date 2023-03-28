It is no secret that tech has had a long-standing diversity and inclusion problem. Leadership roles continue to be dominated by homogenous teams lacking diverse backgrounds, while women, people of color, and those belonging to the LGBTQ2S+ community continue to lack representation.

According to a report by Statista, women average only 34.4% of the workforce across big tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.

And when it comes to women of color, these statistics drop sharply: Research shows that just 3% of computing jobs are occupied by African-American women, 6% by Asian women, and 2% by Latinx women.

Diverse tech talent underrepresented and underpaid

Despite accounting for 13% of the U.S. workforce, Black professionals account for 4% of all tech workers. Similarly, Hispanic professionals hold just 8% of all STEM jobs, even after accounting for 17% of the national workforce.

Overall, it’s estimated that only 22% of workers in tech are ethnic minorities.

With fair salary and compensation being a critical factor for top talent, it’s surprising that in many categories, diverse tech talent is still underpaid. Women continue to experience pay gaps in all areas (including maternity leave).

Black engineers are paid significantly less than engineers of all other backgrounds, earning 13% less than white engineers. Even when hired, some may leave, or consider leaving tech jobs due to concerns about feeling unwelcome or uncomfortable at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

And of course, this problem then becomes self-sustaining — the less diversity there is in tech leadership and management teams, the more minority tech professionals will lack inspiration, mentorship and representation, often to the detriment of their career progression.

New steps

Now, amid building social pressure, the industry is pledging to take new steps to narrow its persistent diversity gap. Beyond the moral reasons for cultivating a more inclusive organization, experts agree that diversity enables tech companies of all sizes to stay relevant with customers and win at innovation while remaining competitive in a fierce talent market.

According to research by McKinsey, the most diverse organizations are now more likely than ever to outperform their less diverse peers. What’s more, the desire to work in a diverse workplace is among candidates’ top priorities when leaving their current organizations for more inclusive ones.

Reinventing recruitment

To bring in diverse candidates at all levels, many organizations are reinventing recruitment efforts. Some initiatives include making remote work the norm and hiring beyond their own borders, striving to eliminate bias throughout the hiring process, and partnering with educational institutions or external organizations that emphasize STEM careers or STEM education.

Developing and publishing a formalized plan with quantifiable goals and metrics to track the results of diversity recruiting and hiring can signal a company’s commitment to the process, and show a willingness to be held publicly accountable.

Now it’s more important than ever for tech companies to prove their commitment to closing the gender and diversity gap in tech. Some companies appear to be responding with more substantial policies than before.

