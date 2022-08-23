What do you get when you mix the highest rate of inflation in 40 years with the lowest levels of unemployment in two years? A hot labor market where companies are cutting on average 3.9% of costs to put towards salary increases in 2023.

It is a strategy that’s all the more important when you consider recent research from The Conference Board, which shows new hires are enjoying a 30% salary increase compared to those who choose to remain. The result? A HR crisis which requires new and innovative strategies to retain key talent among a worsening labor shortage.

Work perks

Smart companies are looking at benefits and compensation as a holistic package and instead of simply throwing money at the problem, they are offering creative perks which impact an employee’s work/life balance, as well as their pocket.

Earlier this year KPMG looked at what was needed to increase staff retention rates, and while examining its benefits package looked at how much healthcare was costing its workers — tackling it directly. The result? A 10% reduction in healthcare premiums with no impact on benefits for all staff. Other companies are also adding to health benefits ensuring all aspects of family growth, such as fertility treatments, adoption and surrogacy, are covered.

Other non-financial HR strategies include subsidies for travel, fuel and food; as well as the more lifestyle-focused option to offer workers a four-day week with no reduction in salary, the four-week sabbatical afforded to employees by companies such as HubSpot; and yearly travel allowance offered by AirBnB.

Similarly, the increased number of positions becoming fully remote now enables workers to travel while working or relocate to a city with a lower cost of living. In fact, this particular perk has resulted in a new trend called “workcations”, a situation that was previously only available to digital nomads.

Another trend appearing across all industries is the increased investment in education and training opportunities provided for staff. It is an approach that is proving key in terms of attracting and retaining skilled workers who want to push their career forward — especially if those new opportunities come from the same employer.

