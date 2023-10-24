

As tech redundancies continue to hit the headlines, it’s not exactly a straightforward time to ask for a salary increase. Throughout 2023, organizations of all sizes have streamlined products and services, cutting developer roles that were previously thought as untouchable.

If 2022 was defined by cuts in customer success, HR, product and talent acquisition, much of 2023 has been hugely focused on engineering teams.

Despite this, software developer roles continue to be in high demand, particularly for those with expertise in data science, AI, machine learning and blockchain technology. The value good software developers can bring is still unarguable.



Whether you’ve taken on more responsibility in a leaner team or you’re in an organization that is fully thriving, it could very well be the right time to ask for more compensation.

Here’s what to ask yourself before scheduling that meeting.

1. Does the organization have a standardized review policy?

Some companies like to conduct reviews in a particular month of the year, while for others it’s centered around the time each individual employee started with the organization.

Ask HR if you’re uncertain, and be prepared in time for the designated month or your work anniversary. Asking for an early review will add to your manager’s workload and may not help your case.

2. Why do you deserve a salary increase?

You don’t need a snappy 30-second pitch prepared, but do have a list of achievements and positive feedback ready to support your case.

Be able to talk about them conversationally, and if your manager is happy to recommend a salary raise for you, follow up with a thank-you email, and include these bullet points to make their job that bit easier.

3. What are your manager’s pain points?



Speaking of making your manager’s job easier, if you meet hesitation or resistance in your review meeting, take this as an opportunity to probe further. You may discover the amazing achievements you’ve focused on are not a current business priority, and there may be an area where you can add more value.

Let’s say you could automate a process that normally takes your manager a few hours a month, this could really help further your case and bolster goodwill overall.

4. Are you open to other perks and benefits in lieu of a cash increase?

Depending on how your organization is doing, there may be a freeze on salary increases. Think of what perks and benefits you might settle for in lieu of cold hard cash. In start-ups and scale-ups, equity may cost your employer little to give now, but may pay dividends to you in the future.

Or perhaps unlimited PTO, a condensed work week, Summer Fridays or prepaid gift or credit cards may appeal.

5. Have you researched a benchmark?

On the VentureBeat Job Board, you can search by job title, keywords and region. Use this to get a sense of what similar jobs are being offered elsewhere, and go in with a realistic and well-deserved figure.





