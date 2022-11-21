Here are the facts: neurodiversity presents itself in many different forms and doesn’t always fall into easily understood categories — it’s an umbrella term for a multitude of different conditions with different needs including, but not limited to, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHA), dyslexia, epilepsy and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

For example, while you might think all autistic people are non-verbal, cannot be in loud spaces and lack social etiquette, many have exceptional verbal communication skills, can complete daily tasks like going to the grocery store and have meaningful relationships with others.

Women with autism are especially adept at mirroring the behaviors of those around them to mask their true feelings or confusion in social settings in a process known as masking.

Which are all reasons why neurodiversity is so misunderstood, especially in the workplace, and stigma remains despite many organizations championing neurodiversity as part of their diversity and inclusion (D&I) policies and company values.

Environmental Factors

While many office workers can attest that getting to control the thermostat and not having to make small talk at the water cooler are some of the best perks working from home has provided, for neurodiverse individuals with additional needs or acute sensory triggers, remote working has afforded lots of different advantages. They can control all aspects of their environment in a way that was impossible when working in-office.

It has also helped reduce absenteeism and increase employment among neurodiverse workers, which has allowed employers to save money in the long run.

According to data compiled by respectability.org, companies that started hiring people with disabilities saw their revenue increase by 28%, profit margins increase by 30% and their net incomes doubled within four years.

Research has also shown that people with autism and dyslexia have a tendency to be more proficient at pattern recognition, memorizing and math, while a separate study found that employees with autism were able to achieve maximum output three years earlier than their neurotypical colleagues.

Flexibility

So, what do employers need to do to help neurodiverse employees migrate to a remote working model? One of the biggest obstacles is lack of education, something HR teams should address.

Next up, flexibility. Creating a culture of trust, openness and acceptance, remote or otherwise, that gives employees the agency to work to their own schedule within a framework of goals, targets or deadlines, while also being mindful of making them feel included, allows neurodiverse individuals to thrive, personally and professionally.

