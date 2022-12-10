Enterprise software platform provider Mendix recently announced the results of its annual Low-Code Survey that demonstrates a shift in low-code application use. Specifically, 69% of 556 business and technology leaders surveyed in the U.S., UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands indicated that their use of low-code has evolved from a crisis management technology during the pandemic to a core technology today.

In fact, one in nine respondents said if they had not used technology, including low-code, to adapt to the rapidly changing circumstances in 2020 and 2021, their organizations would have gone out of business. Ten percent said that low-code has become the foundation of their business.

Low-code hitting new heights

The types of apps being built with low-code are also shifting. Approximately 40% of respondents said that they’re now using low-code to build mission-critical solutions, particularly enterprise software, productivity apps and customer portals.

Respondent organizations plan to use low-code more than traditional coding by 2024. A contributing factor is that most businesses (87%) intend to accelerate software development even further in the next two years.

More fundamentally, low-code has been embraced as an enabler of digital transformation because it simplifies the digitalization of internal and customer-facing processes.

For example, 63% of manufacturers have already used low-code or no-code to mitigate transportation, logistics and supply chain issues. Banking, finance and insurance companies have used these methods to automate quotes and create simpler digital buying processes.

Public sector organizations trail other industries in low-code adoption. Only 22% have implemented low-code, though another 57% have started or are midway through an implementation. More than half have seen low-code improve identity authentication. Meanwhile, the retail industry has been using low-code to enable hybrid commerce and curbside pickup.

The biggest barriers to low-code adoption are security and organizational complexity.

Methodology

The company surveyed U.S., UK and EMEA business and technology leaders in the manufacturing, financial services, insurance, public sector/government and retail industries.

Read the full report from Mendix.