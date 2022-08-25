Were you unable to attend Transform 2022? Check out all of the summit sessions in our on-demand library now! Watch here.

Is software testing getting easier or harder? Are testers making use of modern tools to accelerate product release cycles, or are they bogged down by manual processes?

To better understand the answers to these questions, Kobiton asked 150 testers in companies with at least 50 employees across a range of industries.

It turns out, software testers are relying more on automation than ever before, driven by a desire to lower testing costs and improve software quality and user experience.

For context, there are two kinds of software testing: manual and automated. Manual is still common but it’s not ideal for repetitive tests, leading many testers to choose automation, which can expedite development and app performance. To wit, 40% of testers responding to Kobiton’s study said their primary motivation for using automation is improving user experience.

Automation in software testing has come a long way

“In a study we conducted two years ago, half the testers we asked said their automation programs were relatively new, and 76% said they were automating fewer than 50% of all tests,” said Kevin Lee, CEO of Kobiton. “Nearly 100% of testers participating in this year’s study are using automation, which speaks to how far the industry has come.”

Testing managers are prioritizing new hires with automation experience, too. Kobiton’s study found that automation experience is one of the three skills managers are most interested in.

And how is automation being used? A plurality (34%) of respondents to Kobiton’s survey said they are using automation for an equal mix of regression and new feature testing.

And it’s made them more efficient. Almost half (47%) of survey respondents said it takes 3-5 days for manual testing before a release, whereas automated tests can have it done in 3-6 hours.

“A desire to increase automation testing was the top priority listed by testers responding to our 2022 study. Automation clearly is the wave of the future,” said Lee.