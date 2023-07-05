If the recent spate of tech layoffs has left you spooked, take comfort in the fact that tech as an industry is still in robust health.

And despite the stark reality that 2023 has seen 809 tech companies lay off 211,400 employees so far this year, organizations are still hiring at pace to fill roles in emerging sectors like cloud technology, blockchain and cybersecurity.

In fact, 83% of U.S. HR professionals have reported that it’s been a struggle to recruit candidates in the past 12 months which feeds into the larger issue of a lack of necessary tech professionals in the future.

A recent McKinsey report uncovered that 43% of organizations currently face skill gaps, while separate data from Korn Ferry suggests there could be an 85 million-person shortage by 2030, leading to a collective $8.5 trillion loss in potential annual revenue by the same year.

The good news is that for those looking for a new job, opportunities abound. Below we’re detailing the five best-paying tech job titles, and you can find thousands more on the VentureBeat Job Board.

1. Cloud Solutions Architect

Cloud adoption is expected to exceed $600 billion in 2023 and will drive emerging technologies like AI and Web3.

Average salary: $132,700

If your experience lies in the cloud, Deloitte is hiring a Cloud Solutions Architect to work across its Core Business Operations (CBO) portfolio to help C-suite and program leaders transform their organization and accelerate mission execution through emerging and disruptive technologies.

Elsewhere, SAIC is hiring a Cloud Solutions Architect that specializes in systems engineering to assist in identifying technology solutions to address technology gaps such as in cellular and cloud services within its National Intelligence Community (NIC) business unit, USG mission and information technology division.

2. Product Manager (software)

Responsible for developing strategies based on data, the role of the product manager is constantly evolving and as such, is an integral part of any organization that sells a product or service.

Average salary: $102,866

If you’re looking for a role in this field, Siemens is looking for a Senior Product Manager to lead the development and execution of product strategy for cybersecurity products, working in close collaboration with product management for protection and automation products/solutions to ensure seamless integration of cyber security features.

Meanwhile Apple is recruiting a New Product Technology Project Manager. In this role you will be required to build matrix management and oversee materials forecast, planning, analysis and reporting, logistic readiness, budget, procurement and configuration management activities.

3. Cybersecurity Engineer

With data breaches and cyber threats still a huge issue — cybercrime is expected to grow 15% per year to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 — the area of cybersecurity is in dire need of professionals that have the skills and experience to protect businesses and their assets from malware attacks.

Average salary: $99,887

Homeland security is particularly invested in cybersecurity and as such government and military contractor Booz Allen Hamilton is hiring for various cybersecurity engineer roles across the U.S. including Washington, San Antonio and El Segundo.

In these roles you will be required to provide cyber security solutions on a national and international level.

4. Software Engineer

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts and testers is projected to grow 25% from 2021 to 2031, creating an additional 411,400 jobs.

Average salary: $90,777

For those with extensive experience, Northrop Grumman is hiring a Software Engineer/Principal Software Engineer to be part of its enterprise-wide digital transformation. In this position you will support the generation of engineering applications and products such as laboratory electronic warfare (EW) and range training and simulation systems.

Veteran-owned Aces Incorporated is also hiring a Software Engineer to tackle the most difficult challenges of the US Government.

For a role within the financial services industry, JPMorgan Chase Bank is hiring a Full Stack Lead Software Engineer to enhance, build and deliver trusted market-leading technology products in a secure, stable and scalable way.

Blockchain Engineer

While most people think blockchain’s sole function is cryptocurrency, the technology is now being used in various sectors including healthcare, real estate, mortgage processing and gaming and is a sector in growth.

Average salary: $90,000

cyberThink Inc seeks a Blockchain Engineer to lead a team of technical developers and cloud engineers to set up the AWS block chain integration environments and manage data interface and chain-code development.

On the west coast, Third Republic is working with a development group which provides innovative software development solutions to Fortune 500 companies to hire a Blockchain Developer.

Accelerate your search for a new opportunity in tech by visiting the VentureBeat Job Board today.