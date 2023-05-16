Americans love flexible working: a 2021 survey from Workable found that at that time 81.8% of business and organizations said that remote work and flexibility/work-life balance will be more important for candidates going forward, with 71.1% saying remote work and distributed teams will be a major paradigm shift moving forward.

Now, in 2023, while we are seeing some contraction on remote working, 35% of U.S. workers with jobs that can be done remotely are working from home all of the time, according to new data from Pew Research Center.

However, when you drill into the figures, it turns out that this is just 7% higher than it was pre-pandemic. As tech leaders such as Twitter’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Andy Jassy issue return to the office edicts, workers’ flexibility diminishes further.

At Meta, reports indicate that hiring managers are no longer allowed to label jobs as “remote.” Additionally, internal applications for remote work or office relocations have also been put on hold.

While workers valued the new-found workplace flexibility that the pandemic enabled, where commutes no longer took hours out of each day, giving employees space for leisure they never had before, there are downsides to this too.

Boundaries are broken

One negative result of a fluid workday, where some workers may parcel out their tasks in order to fit in family commitments for example, is that the traditional 9-5 workday boundary is broken. Employees may send emails, edit requests and meeting requests at times that suit them, but which may be completely out of hours for other colleagues.

The result is many workers are “always on”; doing more than ever before as they try to keep up with other colleagues, and not look like they are slacking. Weekends, in particular, which have always provided a firewall of downtime for office workers, are now being encroached upon.

The workforce-analytics software firm ActivTrak found that people now work an average of 6.6 hours on the weekend, up 5% from 2021. That figure is even worse for computer hardware industry workers, who work 31% more at 11.5 hours, on weekends.

And Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index also found that weekend work was 14% higher than it was in 2020.

If this is an issue you are facing, it can be a difficult issue to resolve if it has become embedded in company culture. One solution is to seek out a new job where there are clear boundaries in place regarding out of hours work.

