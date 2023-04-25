Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

AI’s impact on the global economy could be more than $15 trillion by 2030, according to PwC, and the World Economic Forum says 97 million new jobs could come into play by 2025 as humans, machines and algorithms increasingly work together.

Another report from Goldman Sachs says that artificial intelligence tools might replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs, and take over a quarter of work tasks in the U.S. and Europe. That is echoed by a research paper from ChatGPT’s creator Open.ai, which says that AI is likely to alter tasks within at least 80% of all jobs.

In many cases, the paper says, at least half of peoples’ tasks may be affected by AI, and it is those workers in jobs requiring college educations who will see the highest impacts. But this huge workplace shift is not without its advantages. New jobs will be created both within AI technologies themselves, and as a result of them.

Medicine delivery drones, coral reef restoration cleaners and robots in healthcare settings are just three jobs that exist now — and will become more prevalent in the future. Data roles, prompt engineering jobs, robotics engineers, machine managers and AI engineers all look set to benefit too.

Event Transform 2023 Join us in San Francisco on July 11-12, where top executives will share how they have integrated and optimized AI investments for success and avoided common pitfalls. Register Now

AI at work

Already, workers are using AI tools to automate parts of their jobs. The mainstream adoption of ChatGPT has allowed people to quickly and easily summarize reports or meeting notes. Plus, among many other uses, it can be employed as a research tool, and can analyze data and translate text and documents.

Recently, employees at Samsung’s Korea-based semiconductor business used the chatbot to optimize and fix lines of code, effectively leaking corporate secrets — as well as supplying the model with data that it could use again.

There is yet another side of the use of AI in work. Depending on the size and complexity of the organization you work for, predictive attrition AI tools may already be in use.

These tools analyze areas such as public salary information and attrition rates, plus economic trends and industry shifts, and can predict which employees have a higher likelihood of handing in their notice.

As far back as 2019, IBM said its Watson supercomputer could forecast attrition rates with 95% accuracy, and in March, Microsoft has announced how it will integrate next-generation AI into its Microsoft 365 apps and data.

AI has also been included in Viva Engage (Microsoft’s rebrand of its Yammer Communities app for Teams) in the form of Copilot. Ultimately, this is designed to give organizations a survey tool to measure and improve employee engagement to drive business outcomes.

Explore open roles

With layoffs so top of mind for workers in the tech sector, being flagged as a high risk of quitting before you’ve decided to make a move isn’t something many would welcome. One solution is to get out ahead of any potential redundancy, and explore open roles.

The VentureBeat Job Board is a great starting point to see what’s available.

IFC is seeking a Senior ServiceNow Developer for a remote role. You’ll work in an information technology and management consulting department offering integrated, strategic solutions to its public and private-sector clients. You’ll need three years’ of experience developing on the ServiceNow platform as well as five years’ of IT application system experience in technology solution delivery.

At EY in New York, a Technology Risk — Manager — Consulting job is on offer. You will be responsible for managing multiple client engagement teams at an executive level. You can expect to work with high-level client personnel to analyze, evaluate and enhance information systems facilitating the business internal control process, and will assist clients and other risk assurance professionals in performing information technology control and security engagements.

GE Aviation is hiring a Senior Staff Cyber Security Engineer in Cincinnati. You’ll be partnering with core development teams to plan and deliver the infusion of secure development resources into their teams. And, you will own the delivery of security as code to include the strategy, tool selection, process definition and day-to-day management of the Secure DevOps function.