Move over dial-up internet.

From now on, the generational divide within the workplace looks set to revolve around remembering the days before AI dominated almost every aspect of our work lives, and the period after.

In fact, according to a recent study by McKinsey, generative AI is now being used by 79% of all workers and 22% use it regularly to complete their everyday work tasks.

Couple this with the fact that AI is predicted to eliminate 83 million global jobs by 2027 and it’s easy to see why for those starting out in their careers, AI will not only shape their day-to-day but have a massive impact on their overall career trajectory.

AI race

This is probably why educational institutions are the second largest cohort to utilize ChatGPT within the workplace after tech, and colleges are racing to build state-of-the-art AI faculties to not only facilitate student demand but address the skills gap which has seen 75% of companies struggle to recruit qualified talent.

At the University of Albany, 27 new faculty members specializing in artificial intelligence have been hired “to incorporate elements of AI teaching and research across all academic programs.”

Elsewhere, the University of Southern California has invested more than $1 billion in its AI initiative which included courses in advanced computation, quantum computing, AI and ethics.

And Purdue University has established its Institute for Physical AI (IPAI), the first of its kind in the U.S., which will focus on areas including robotics, deep fake detection and AI-based manufacturing among others.

Here and now

So, what does this mean for those who fall into the “days before AI” camp?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025 as the adoption of technology increases.

And while keeping hard skills fresh and up-to-date is imperative, there’s also been a renewed focus on the importance of soft skills.

As such, the WEF has also identified the top 10 skills of tomorrow and critical thinking and problem-solving top the list along with creativity, leadership, resilience, flexibility and stress tolerance — all of which machines are yet to master.

