Research and analysis of data from 3.5 million startups across 290 global ecosystems has placed Silicon Valley firmly on top.

Even in the face of a slowdown and a retraction of investment dollars, Silicon Valley leads, with New York City and London tying for second place. That’s according to Startup Genome’s 2023 State of the Global Startup Ecosystem report.

“Some critics have been rooting for the crisis to take Silicon Valley down a peg or two,” said JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome, in the report.

“But anyone vested in entrepreneurial innovation should root for a Silicon Valley that can continue to lead and strengthen the global startup revolution by investing in and partnering with great people and organizations all around the world.”

Silicon Valley maintains its dominance, but is just one of a number of key U.S. startup ecosystems fueling startups, all of which drive investment and job creation. The report points to New York in second place, with Los Angeles taking third place. Boston and Seattle come in at fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Also in the top ten are Washington D.C., San Diego, Chicago, Miami and Austin. Bubbling under are cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Orlando.

U.S. tech workforce in growth

That’s positive news, as is data fromCompTIA’s most recent State of the Tech Workforce report. It predicts a 3% growth in size of the U.S. tech workforce this year.

It highlights in particular that roles across data science and data analysis; cybersecurity analysts and engineers; web designers and UI/UX professionals; software developers and engineers, and software QA and testers are experiencing the biggest growth.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) agrees, estimating that the employment rate for data scientists will grow by 36% by 2031. The BLS also says that software roles will grow 25% to 2031, and that when it comes to cybersecurity jobs, it expects demand to increase by nearly 35% to 2031, or an additional 56,500 positions.

In an uncertain tech landscape, characterized by hundreds of thousands of layoffs across tech companies large and small from the middle of 2022, knowing that there are numerous hiring hotspots and jobs in growth, is reassuring news for workers.

Being a hot commodity is a great place to be. Combine your relevant skills with high demand and you’re in pole position to negotiate the salary and benefits that work for you.

CompTIA’s report says that the estimated average salary of tech workers is $100,615, but this can be far higher depending on your level of experience and the type of job you do.

Discover a new opportunity

Below we're detailing three exciting jobs across the U.S.

Java Architect, Liberty Personnel Services, Philadelphia

Philadelphia scores 11th place on the State of the Global Startup Ecosystem report, and is an innovation and research hub, particularly in life sciences. Now it is gaining ground in fintech and enterprise tech. Liberty Personnel Services is seeking a Java Architect for a client in the city. You should have Java architecture experience in a large transaction environment. Any experience with big data, such as Hadoop, would also be a plus. This is a permanent role where you’ll work a three/two hybrid schedule. If you are interested in this role, you can apply here.

Senior Python Backend Engineer, Confidential, Bellevue

Seattle’s fifth place standing is well deserved: the city is the birthplace of both Microsoft and Amazon, among many other companies. Confidential is looking for a talented and experienced Senior Python Backend Engineer in Bellevue, just across Lake Washington from Seattle. You’ll join the ML team and as a Python Developer, you will work closely with ML and data engineers to turn machine learning models and data pipelines into robust software applications. Ideally, you should have at least seven years’ of experience as a backend Python developer in production environments. Find out more here.

Cyber Range Engineer, Booz Allen Hamilton, San Antonio

As a Cyber Range Engineer, you’ll conduct testing and analysis to identify vulnerabilities and potential threat vectors in systems and networks, develop exploits and engineer attack methodologies, and develop or contribute solutions to a variety of problems of moderate scope and complexity, and work independently with some guidance. You’ll need experience in deploying network infrastructure, experience in a DevSecOps or DevOps role, and experience working in CI/CD pipelines to apply. Get all the details here.

