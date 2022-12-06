Despite big tech’s behemoths ending 2022 with fewer workers on the books, the tech industry as a whole remains robust and the areas of cloud computing, cyber security, AI and blockchain technology will continue to grow and prosper in 2023 and beyond.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs in information security are expected to increase by 35% by the end of the decade, which is faster on average than any other industry, and undoubtedly bolstered by the data from Gartner that predicts spending on information security and risk management products and services will grow by 11.3% to reach $188 billion in 2023.

Cloud and cybersecurity

When it comes to the cloud sector, something that is becoming increasingly synonymous with cybersecurity, 94% of large organizations are expected to maximize a multi-cloud approach in 2023, as focus shifts away from network-centric security to data-centric security, meaning more jobs across the sector. Interestingly, the shortage of cybersecurity workers worldwide (3.4 million to be exact) means 43% of organizations are struggling to find talent, meaning a greater reliance on automation and managed security tools.

Experts also predict that 2023 will see Web3 blockchain technology reach its adoption tipping point to become one of the fastest growing sectors for the next decade, adding $6 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

While cryptocurrency is the dominant part of the sector now, the growth of Web3 and its need for blockchain applications will see the technology infiltrate everything from retail to media, education, entertainment and even energy. Market Research Future also predicts that the banking, financial services and insurance sector will further drive Web3 into a new era, as decentralized finance becomes more prominent.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will also continue to accelerate as more immersive ways of communicating and consuming go mainstream. So says GlobalData which expects the marketplace for AR to hit $60 billion in 2023 and reach $332.60 billion by 2028. Similarly, Statista estimates that there will be 1.4 billion mobile AR users worldwide by 2023, up one billion from the 44 million documented in 2019.

If you’re looking for a new job in tech in 2023, these three areas are where you should be looking.

While pivoting to a new specialty isn’t always easy, it’s not impossible either. As many software engineers and developers are already likely to have a Bachelor’s in computer science or engineering, plus fluency in programming languages like Javascript and Python, these traditional qualifications and broader experience can provide a strong framework or starting point. Cross-discipline skills are also a huge plus, and can help you land a job that’s both lucrative and has long-term potential.

So, if you’re ready to make the leap and future-proof your career in 2023 and beyond, the VentureBeat Job Board is filled with hundreds of opportunities like the three below that are currently hiring.

Cloud Consultant, Big Data Analytics, Looker, Google Cloud, Google, New York

As a Cloud Consultant you will work directly with strategic customers on critical projects to help them transform their businesses. You will also work closely with key Google partners currently servicing accounts to manage programs, deliver consulting services, and provide technical guidance and best practice expertise. For this role you’ll need a Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering, three years’ experience in project managing and delivering technical solutions and experience working with cloud databases. Find out more here.

Security Engineer — Product Security, Blockdaemon, San Francisco

Blockdaemon is looking for a Security Engineer to evaluate the design and implementation of its product offerings, help create innovative security solutions for products and educate teams on secure application development and emerging threats. You’ll also be tasked with operationalizing SAST and DAST integrations and contributing security-focussed feedback to engineers. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering or a related field and five years’ experience in security testing of web applications and native apps. .

Software Engineer, Backend, OpenSea, Remote USA

OpenSea, the first and largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is seeking a Software Engineer, Backend to spearhead core features of the OpenSea marketplace backend. The successful candidate will have four years’ experience building scalable backend systems, fluency in Python, have the ability to write high-quality code and have a passion for decentralized technologies. However, if you don’t meet all of the criteria, OpenSea also welcomes applicants with an enthusiasm for building and scaling modern technologies like GraphQL, Elasticsearc, and Postgres. Apply now.

For more exciting opportunities in tech’s ever evolving hiring landscape visit the VentureBeat Job Board today