Meet with a group of friends at the moment and invariably, at some point, talk will turn to the economy. The price of gas, the cost of groceries and the escalating price of housing are all pain points.

The U.S. inflation rate came down a little to 8.5% in July, from June’s 40-year-high of 9.1%, but costs remain high. The latest CPI report shows that whole milk is up 14.5%, cereal has risen 16.8% and eggs are now 38% more expensive than they were in July 2021.

The result is that many people, even those on relatively high incomes, are feeling the pinch. When inflation rises and costs rise and salaries remain static, we have less to spend, and workers will naturally look to move jobs.

It is one of the factors fuelling what is being called “The Great Resignation”. A workforce survey of more than 2,600 predominantly professional/office workers in the U.S. from The Conference Board found that 29% of employees who left their organization during the pandemic are making over 30% more money at their new firm, adding fuel to the fire.

Many of us are stressed, disengaged and burnt out by our current jobs. You may have taken on more tasks or found that you’ve worked harder over the past couple of years. In fact, 83% of the respondents to a workplace survey say they have taken on up to six new tasks outside of their job descriptions due to coworkers resigning.

Discuss compensation

Another approach to getting more money is to book a chat with your manager to discuss your performance and compensation. This sounds like a no-brainer: after all, if you are juggling additional responsibilities, navigating hybrid or remote working with minimal supervision and getting everything done, why wouldn’t you deserve some extra money?

Hold up though. While CEOs and CFOs know employees are having a hard time with affordability, only 28% of them plan to raise wages for all employees, according to a Gartner study released in August. Seventy per cent of the leaders polled said that pay raises would only be given to top-performing employees.

The survey underlined that “employee performance will be a key determinant in awarding pay raises to both salaried and hourly employees as a response to cost of living increases from ongoing high levels of inflation.”

So, if you do want that raise and you think you deserve it, go to your meeting armed with the facts to back up your case. And if you’ve been “quiet quitting” — disengaged, doing just enough to get by, but no more — then it might be time to look for a new job, and a bigger paycheck.

