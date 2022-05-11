Remove your ETL bottleneck and let analytics flow

It’s easier to understand the need for various types of analytics and insights in context. Say you’re a large intelligent manufacturing enterprise that makes hundreds of products, like medical and electrical equipment, under a variety of brands. There are billions of dollars in revenue at stake.

You need real-time insights into how well your IoT devices and other equipment are functioning.

The primary business challenges you need to solve for include ensuring minimum downtime for your machinery, forecasting the raw materials you need, and forecasting customer demand for the products you make.

To meet those challenges, you need real-time insights into how well your IoT devices and other equipment are functioning. If their performance is declining, or they’re malfunctioning, that’s going to impact not just hardware lifecycle management but also your overall operational efficiency.

By proactively addressing any issues, you can ensure production quality and eliminate costly delays like unplanned downtime.

Those insights drive predictive maintenance. Connected devices produce data. When you collect, store, and analyze that data, you can drill down to any core problems the machines are having. Then, by applying machine learning, you can have notifications about needed maintenance sent to your team, so they can jump in quickly and fix the problems.

By proactively addressing any issues, you can ensure production quality and eliminate costly delays like unplanned downtime. You’ll also be increasing the life of your equipment, which saves costs in the long run.

From the supply chain side of the operation, you have to be able to act on data quickly. If operational data like orders, shipments, and transactions isn’t in a usable, accessible format rapidly, it’s not of much analytical use. Supply chains are typically linear, in the sense that each step in the process happens serially, and that often results in totally reactive responses to disruptions.

But in a networked supply chain in which all parts are connected through a digital platform, issues across any point – be it logistics and transportation, manufacturing, assembly, or product consumers – can be flagged and ameliorated at any time. That lets you understand the complexity of customers’ demands and be savvy with planning for resources, leading to less waste, reining in inventory and delivery costs, and still ensuring customer retention.

Still, a digital platform is only useful if clean data can be analyzed to provide insights. For many organizations, there may be a bottleneck in the ETL (extract, transform, load) process that hampers speed. There must be a solution in place to solve that pain point.

The next step up on the curve is predictive analytics to tell you what’s going to happen in the future, and then the final step is prescriptive analytics that help you know what to do to make that future happen.

Both require machine learning and artificial intelligence in combination with historical data to answer questions about things like demand forecasts, equipment failure rates, and consumer behavior.

As you glean insights closer to real time, you can begin to deliver recommendations to customers just as quickly.