Application programming interface (API) attacks are a common attack vector for hackers, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications. While today’s interconnected business ecosystem allows for innovation and growth, it also comes with security risks. Because APIs enable access to fundamental software functions as well as data, they are becoming a primary network entry point for cyberattacks.

With an increase in the use of APIs comes an increase in risk, so naturally there is increased demand for security. Impart Security has announced today it has secured $6 million in seed funding led by CRV. Other investors include Haystack, 8-bit Capital and O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures.

Founded by Signal Sciences alumni

The team behind Impart includes several former colleagues from Signal Sciences – a web application security company that sold to Fastly for $775 million in 2020. “From our experience at Signal Sciences, we became familiar with the challenges of API security as an extension of the growth and disruption of the WAF [web application firewall] market,” said CEO and cofounder of Impart, Jonathan DiVincenzo.

“Talent is the heart and the engine of every successful business,” said Murat Bicer, general partner at CRV. “Impart Security’s leadership team is chock-full of high-caliber product, engineering and security DNA and we all worked closely together at Signal Sciences, so this is a bit of a homecoming for all of us.”

About Impart Security’s technology, Bicer said, “This team’s approach to API security is a game changer for enterprises because it provides them with monitoring and observability capabilities as well as tangible security benefits CISOs and their teams can measure.”

Protecting your APIs without adding a lot of noise

There are more than a dozen products on the market for testing APIs. Choosing the one that’s best for you depends on your current network and your needs. Testing can be done in two main ways: manually and automatically. Postman and Katalon are very popular options for manual API testing. Manual testing is very time-consuming; you can program automated testing, but that requires extra time and effort.

For maximum efficiency, you might consider a tool that automates the process of testing your APIs. Automated API security tests can save money by reducing the need for manual testers, allowing your staff to focus on other tasks. Impart says its focus is on providing a tool for the mostly overwhelmed security practitioners who are tackling security concerns in areas such as Kubernetes, microservices and cloud computing.

Impart Security promises to detect security threats and vulnerabilities to any API tech stack, and then resolve the problem automatically without human involvement. DiVincenzo said, “While other platforms and technologies can detect security threats, Impart is the only one to also provide out-of-the-box solutions to those vulnerabilities. The last thing we want to do is be a noisy alerting system – we aim to solve problems for security practitioners, not add to their workload.”

Impart is currently in closed beta with a select group of commerce and enterprise customers. Based on current beta feedback, the timeline for commercial launch is in the fourth quarter of 2022.