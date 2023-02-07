Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

The impact of ChatGPT and generative AI on the security landscape is difficult to gauge. While threat actors can use these AI-driven solutions to generate phishing emails and malicious code, the use cases for security teams are still emerging.

But, a new ARMO integration suggests that ChatGPT can help protect Kubernetes.

Today, ARMO, an open source security provider and creator of Kubernetes security tool Kubescape, announced the release of a new ChatGPT integration within the ARMO platform.

The new integration enables security teams to build custom controls with ARMO based on Open Policy Agent (OPA), which can be run to ensure Kubernetes clusters and CI/CD pipelines are secure and correctly configured.

More broadly, the integration highlights that ChatGPT has the potential to be a force multiplier for security teams, which they can use to deploy security controls across the cloud within containerized environments.

Protecting the cloud: A use case for ChatGPT and generative AI

The release comes as the defensive use cases of ChatGPT and generative AI continue to develop, and just a month after Orca Security released an integration to process security alerts and generate actionable remediation steps to help analysts identify and respond to threats faster within cloud environments.

ARMO’s new integration demonstrates that ChatGPT can also be applied to secure Kubernetes deployments. In this particular use case, security teams can generate code and controls in the uncommonly used Repo language by entering queries with natural language.

“ARMO has integrated ChatGPT to help users create their own custom controls without the need to know how to use OPA and Rego,” said Ben Hirschberg, CTO and cofounder of ARMO. “All they need to do is write what they want to check in natural language, and ARMO with ChatGPT will generate the exact control written in Rego with the description and suggested remediation.”

This means that security teams can spend less time learning a new coding language, and more time securing their cloud environments against cybercriminals.

While this is just one use case for ChatGPT to secure Kubernetes, Hirschberg notes that there are many other ways the tool could be used, from writing YAML files to automating the deployment and security of new clusters.

For ARMO, the integration with ChatGPT provides a valuable opportunity to differentiate itself from other providers in the market.

One of ARMO’s main competitors is Aqua Trivy, which can scan containerized environments for vulnerabilities while offering automated compliance monitoring and runtime protection for Kubernetes workloads. Aqua Security is currently valued at $1 billion.

Another competitor is Checkov, a command-line based tool designed to run infrastructure as code scans on Kubernetes, Terrafor, CloudFormation, Helm and ARM Templates. Palo Alto Networks acquired Checkov’s parent company Bridgecrew for an undisclosed amount in March 2021.

Through the use of generative AI and ChatGPT, ARMO hopes to differentiate itself from other providers by augmenting the coding knowledge of users so they can more confidently implement Kubernetes security controls.