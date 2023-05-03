Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, Checks, a privacy platform for mobile app developers, released a new blog post announcing it is now a fully integrated Google product after being launched as part of Google’s in-house incubator in 2022.

The Checks platform leverages AI and Google’s PaLM large language models (LLM) to automatically scan Play and iOS mobile apps to discover compliance issues and generate recommendations for what actions developers can take to remediate them before and after launch.

The announcement comes as more software vendors are beginning to experiment with compliance use cases for generative AI solutions, with data visibility provider BigID recently releasing BigAI, an LLM designed to scan and contextualize structured and unstructured data stored in on-premises and cloud environments.

According to Fergus Hurley, cofounder of Checks, the organization’s solution offers deeper visibility into mobile app components that are used to build modern applications and can result in data being collected or shared with third parties.

“One specific area on the technical side of things that we’ve invested heavily in is helping with SDK (software development kit) understanding,” Hurley said in an exclusive interview with VentureBeat “We offer the visibility for these companies as to what’s happening with their app as a whole, not just the code that they’ve written, but all these SDKs that they depend on as well.”

This visibility allows organizations to identify if user data is being handled in a way that’s compliant and, crucially, to identify if it’s being leaked to unauthorized third parties.

In terms of differentiation, Hurley argues that existing compliance vendors like BigID and Vanta, “don’t have a focus on mobile apps and their developers.”

Above all, Checks’ use of generative AI demonstrates the role the technology has to play in enriching a human user’s contextual understanding of compliance issues in mobile apps and protecting user privacy.