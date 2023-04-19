Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, password management provider Dashlane announced the launch of Dashlane Confidential SSO in public beta. This is a single sign-on (SSO) solution that uses AWS Nitro Enclaves’ isolated virtual machines to create an encrypted confidential computing environment where employees can store vault keys that are inaccessible to third parties or the vendor.

“We are the first password manager to integrate confidential computing technology into our security architecture. Unlike other single sign-on offerings that are siloed to a specific provider, Dashlane Confidential SSO allows for a seamless integration with any SAML 2.0 (security assertion markup language) identity provider,” Frederic Rivain, Dashlane CTO told VentureBeat.

Dashlane’s decision to implement confidential computing in the password management space not only serves to differentiate the company from its competitors, but more broadly illustrates how confidential computing can be used to harden sensitive data assets against unauthorized access as part of the SSO process.

This announcement comes just months after competitor LastPass confirmed that an unauthorized third party managed to gain access to a backup of customer vault data, which led some critics to call for organizations to avoid the provider altogether and also raised questions about the security of password managers as a whole.

By storing data in a trusted execution environment (TEE), Dashlane has the ability to add an extra layer of security against potential breaches.

Breaking down the password management market

Acumen Research and Consulting researchers report that the password management market is in a state of growth, anticipating it will increase from a value of $1.5 billion in 2021 to a value of $9.4 billion by 2030.

Dashlane’s main competitors in the market today are 1Password and LastPass.

1Password offers users an encrypted password management solution with SSO and the option to log in via an account password and a secret key.

LastPass also offers an encrypted password management solution, and enables users to log in with the LastPass Authenticator app for iOS and Android via biometrics, push notifications or one-time passcodes instead of their master password.

Dashlane’s use of confidential computing differentiates it from these providers, as does the ability it gives users to integrate Dashlane’s zero-knowledge encryption and password management alongside external identity providers like Okta, AzureAD, JumpCloud and Google Workspace.