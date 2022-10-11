Learn how your company can create applications to automate tasks and generate further efficiencies through low-code/no-code tools on November 9 at the virtual Low-Code/No-Code Summit. Register here.

If there’s one technology that stands as the bedrock of modern enterprise environments, it’s cloud computing. Yet the process of deploying apps to the cloud is often convoluted and inefficient.

However, today at Google Cloud Next, GitLab and Google Cloud Platform unveiled plans to simplify cloud app deployment with a new open source solution called Cloud Seed. The tool enables developers to deploy web apps directly to Google Cloud without leaving GitLab.

“The goal of this solution is to bolster cloud adoption and application modernization. With Cloud Seed, a Cloud Run deployment pipeline can be generated in less than two minutes that deployed all feature branches to Cloud Run,” said Utkarsh Guleri, global lead of devops technology partnerships at Google Cloud.

It’s an approach that enables developers to simplify cloud adoption by making it easier to deploy apps to directly to Google Cloud without hopping from one solution to another, and reduces complexity and coding mistakes that create vulnerabilities.

Accelerating cloud adoption

The announcement comes as cloud adoption grew 25% over the past year, and as developers remain under constant pressure to innovate and deliver new products.

“Developers want to increase productivity, and Cloud Seed simplifies the developer experience by streamlining cloud provisioning, automation and consumption,” said Cloud Seed Program Lead at GitLab Inc., Sri Rang.

“In simplifying this process by integrating Google Cloud services directly into GitLab, organizations will be able to accelerate cloud adoption and application modernization without piecing together multiple applications and tools,” Rang said.

Decreasing the need to piece together application and data services also has the advantage of reducing security risks due to fatigue or complexity.

Devops platform market

This new partnership with Google Cloud has the potential to strengthen GitLab’s position in the devops platform market, compromised of tools designed to automate the creation, integration and verification of code.

Researchers anticipate the devops platform market will reach $11 billion by 2027, up from $4 billion in 2020.

One of the organization’s main competitors in the market is GitHub. GitHub is a Git repository that enables developers to store, manage and monitor changes to their code. GitHub reportedly supports over 83 million developers and 4 million organizations.

Another competitor is Atlassian Bitbucket, the native Git tool in Atlassian’s Open devops tool, which offers a Git-based source code repository with a built in CI/CD and Jira integration.

With Bitbucket, developers can identify and fix bugs in their code, open Jira tickets and create automated workflows. Atlassian recently announced raising $760 million in revenue.

Going forward, Cloud Seed has the potential to be a key differentiator for GitLab by reducing the need for complex integrations. “This unified, one devops platform is much simpler than other solutions because it does not require integrating a disjointed set of tools” Rang said.