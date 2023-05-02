Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, DevSecOps platform GitLab and Google Cloud announced an extension of their strategic partnership to deliver new privacy-first AI offerings to enterprise customers.

Under the partnership, GitLab intends to use Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform to deliver new generative AI-assisted features to developers directly as part of its DevSecOps solution to help speed up the development lifecycle.

One of these features, called “Explain this Vulnerability,” uses generative AI to create a natural language description of vulnerabilities found in developer code, and provides the user with recommendations on how to remediate them. This means developers can write code at pace while reducing the risk of overlooking vulnerabilities.

Generative AI — an assistant that never burns out

The announcement comes as more developers report burnout under pressure to continuously ship code, and as security issues often go unchecked, with 79% of development professionals admitting their average application in development has 20 or more vulnerabilities.

“Organizations today are required to deliver software faster than ever before to remain competitive while requiring a stronger security posture in order to maintain customer, investor and stakeholder trust,” said June Yang, VP of cloud AI and industry solutions at Google Cloud, in the official press release. “Together with GitLab, we’ll be able to deliver generative AI functionality that empowers our joint customers to increase delivery velocity without sacrificing security.”

At a high level, this partnership demonstrates the role generative AI can play in helping DevSecOps teams accelerate workflows to quickly identify and mitigate vulnerabilities throughout the development process, as part of a shift left approach.

For GitLab, this evolving partnership enables the organization to support its customers in implementing AI, while protecting customer intellectual property and source code within GitLab’s cloud infrastructure. It’s an AI-assisted approach to workflows that the organization hopes will improve the DevSecOps workflow tenfold.