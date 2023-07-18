Head over to our on-demand library to view sessions from VB Transform 2023. Register Here

File data service provider Nasuni Corporation has introduced enhanced platform capabilities to bolster business defenses against cyber-threats. The company has partnered with Microsoft Sentinel to integrate Nasuni’s cloud-native ransomware recovery solution with Microsoft’s security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

Nasuni’s File Data Platform tackles escalating demand for robust protection of distributed file share data, which has emerged as an enticing target for cyberattacks.

The company noted that conventional backup technologies have proven insufficient for handling network attached storage (NAS) workloads.

“Our platform modernizes traditional NAS, and the Nasuni Ransomware Protection add-on service dramatically reduces the mean time to recovery (MTTR) by quickly detecting and stopping attacks at the edge,” Russ Kennedy, chief product officer at Nasuni, told VentureBeat. “Furthermore, with the new targeted restore capabilities, our platform can execute precision restores of the affected files in seconds. The service is powered by Nasuni’s patented global ransomware recovery process, which can recover millions of files in minutes.”

Event VB Transform 2023 On-Demand Did you miss a session from VB Transform 2023? Register to access the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions. Register Now

The company said that the integration with Microsoft Sentinel will enable customers to identify and respond to threat activities more readily. The Microsoft Log Analytics Workspace collects and shares Nasuni event and audit logs from any distributed edge device, enabling continuous monitoring through the Sentinel platform.

Eric Burkholder, senior program manager for Microsoft Sentinel Growth and Ecosystem, emphasized the benefits of integrating Microsoft Sentinel with Nasuni’s cloud-native ransomware protection.

Burkholder said threat events can now be automatically captured, consolidated and sent to Microsoft Sentinel for analysis. This will provide SecOps teams with increased data protection for their company file shares.

Streamlining data restoration for post-incident scenarios

With the new targeted restore capabilities, Nasuni said its platform can execute precision restores of the affected files in seconds. With Nasuni’s patented global file ransomware recovery process, the service can recover millions of files within minutes.

The core mechanism behind this capability is Nasuni’s patented global file system, specifically designed for cloud-scale operations. It captures many highly detailed recovery points as versions in the cloud, facilitating the fast recovery of huge numbers of files.

“Our new targeted restore capabilities work by exacting files and the last clean snapshot already selected for the recovery process to reduce any investigation time,” Nasuni’s Kennedy told VentureBeat. “This is unlike traditional file restoration methods, which require the administrator to hunt through extensive logs and backup records to identify what version of each file needs to be recovered.”

Furthermore, the company said integrating with Microsoft Sentinel empowers organizations to enhance their “defense-in-depth” strategies. By encompassing entire distributed attack surfaces, the integrated solutions enable swift detection and recovery in the event of a file share attack. Nasuni said its platform automatically intercepts the attack at the edge, triggering instant alerts to notify security teams of suspicious activity.

The company also highlighted the value of the Nasuni-Sentinel integration for facilitating post-incident reporting and meeting compliance requirements. The integration assists with filing ransomware insurance claims, delivering analyses to the C-suite and various other aspects of file recovery.

By providing detailed documentation of swift and comprehensive responses, the platform ensures that organizations have the necessary information at their disposal.

“Our integration with Microsoft Sentinel allows customers to spot threat activity and immediately initiate the appropriate responses automatically,” said Kennedy. “Microsoft Log Analytics Workspace gathers and shares Nasuni event and audit logs at any Nasuni distributed edge device for constant monitoring with the Sentinel platform.”

Nasuni describes this as the cloud-native alternative to traditional network-attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure.

By consolidating file data in highly scalable cloud object storage provided by Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and other platforms, the company claims its platform eliminates the need for complex legacy technologies such as file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization.