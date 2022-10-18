Did you miss a session from MetaBeat 2022? Head over to the on-demand library for all of our featured sessions here.

If there’s one technology that underpins the modern enterprise environment, it’s cloud computing. The adoption of cloud services is accelerating to the point where by 2025, Gartner estimates that over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30% in 2021.

Just today, Oracle at CloudWorld in Las Vegas, announced a new solution designed to enable enterprises to host and deliver custom cloud services to their customers with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the organization’s public cloud solution.

For enterprises, the new solution will enable them to create applications and services purpose-built to meet the demand of particular industries, markets or regulatory requirements, and provide access to over 100 infrastructure and platform services offered by OCI.

While this release is primarily focused on offering enterprises greater customization options around how cloud services are deployed and consumed, it also has stark implications for enterprise security, particularly with regards to data sharing.

How Oracle Alloy can help data protection

It’s no secret that the more third parties who have access to a piece of information, the greater the risk is of that information being exposed via the exploitation of third parties.

A Black Hat survey highlights that 53% of cybersecurity professionals named vulnerabilities in cloud or network services supplied to their enterprise by third-party providers as their greatest cybersecurity concerns.

Oracle Alloy helps to address third-party risk by giving enterprises the ability to operate their cloud service independent of a cloud service provider.

In addition, it also gives organizations in highly-regulated industries the ability to keep their workloads in a single geographical region, so they don’t fall foul of local or international data protection regulations.

“Giving our partners and customers more choice has long been a primary focus for OCI. Today, we’re going one step further by providing our partners with the option to become cloud providers so that they can build new services faster and address specific market and regulatory requirements,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“As cloud providers, our partners have more control over the customer experience for their targeted customer or industry, including where the workloads reside and how their cloud is operated,” Magouyrk said.

A look at the cloud computing market

Oracle is one of the biggest providers in the cloud computing market, which researchers valued at $445.3 billion in 2021 and anticipate will reach $947.3 billion by 2026, as more organizations look to gather, process and store critical data.

The biggest provider in the market is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which offers organizations cloud storage options including Elastic File System, Storage Gateway, Glacier, S3 and EBS, and supports a range of databases including Aurora, RDS, Redshift and DynamoDB.

AWS recently reported raising $19.74 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2022.

The next largest competitor is Microsoft Azure, with the Azure cloud platform, which offers over 200 products and services to help organizations build, run and manage applications in the cloud. Microsoft recently announced raising $51.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The launch of Oracle Alloy has the potential to be a key differentiator between Oracle’s cloud approach and other competitors, by offering enterprises greater customization and control over their cloud environments.