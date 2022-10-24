Register now for your free virtual pass to the Low-Code/No-Code Summit this November 9. Hear from executives from Service Now, Credit Karma, Stitch Fix, Appian, and more. Learn more.

>>Don’t miss our special issue: How Data Privacy Is Transforming Marketing.<<

A new survey report from Mark43 reveals the need for law enforcement data transparency and data security to go hand-in-hand. However, nearly half (45%) of Americans don’t believe their local police are transparent. And, a majority (60%) of the general population is not confident the police are set up for success when it comes to cybersecurity.

Digital transformation is taking place within the public safety sector on a global scale. The utilization of cloud-native technology offers secure and stable solutions that also provide 24/7 access to real-time data for officers, law enforcement executives and emergency dispatchers.

Image source: Mark43.

A balance of data transparency and security

Data breaches within law enforcement undermine trust in both the agency and in our overarching government. Survey findings show 83% of Americans believe it’s very or somewhat important to know and trust the company handling police data. Therefore, utilizing a cloud-native platform allows law enforcement to prioritize safety and security while highlighting the advanced level of transparency achieved by comprehensive data collection and sharing.

Event Low-Code/No-Code Summit Join today’s leading executives at the Low-Code/No-Code Summit virtually on November 9. Register for your free pass today. Register Here

Additionally, 93% of respondents favor law enforcement agencies sharing data with the public, with only 7% favoring total confidentiality.

This survey also highlighted an unfortunate misconception about law enforcement’s use of technology. Nearly half (44%) of Americans surveyed believe police are attending to personal matters, like texting, reading emails and scrolling through social media when on their mobile phones. Whereas mobile phones allow police to receive up-to-date information about crime and direction from commanders. Officers also access critical workflows like report writing so they can stay in the field keeping people safe.

Findings indicate most Americans believe police need more cybersecurity capabilities for effective records and data safeguarding, indicating a need for modern technology to protect critical information collected and stored by law enforcement.

Overall, this national survey underscores Americans’ strong desire for law enforcement to share more data, such as information about crime, use of force and mental health crisis response with the public it serves.

Methodology

A national online survey of 1,020 U.S. consumers, ages 18-plus, was conducted by Propeller Insights between July 22 and July 27, 2022.

Read the full report by Mark43.