A new survey of IT pros from Zerify, a leading cybersecurity company focused on secure videoconferencing solutions, reports that 82% of respondents say nation-state cyberthreats have increased. Sixty-nine percent believe cyberattackers could breach their videoconferencing platforms, and 84% stated that if they were breached, they believed attackers could steal intellectual property, sensitive company data and trade secrets.

Highlights of the survey of 1,000 IT professionals include:

92% reported that they are aware of security vulnerabilities in videoconferencing platforms.

Nation-state cyberthreats have increased at most (81.8%) companies.

The majority of IT professionals (89%) are concerned about foreign attacks as they see a rise in threats.

79% of respondents reported that they were very knowledgeable about the concept and framework of zero-trust cybersecurity, with 86% stating that their company had ZT cybersecurity policies.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by an unbiased third-party organization, Propeller Insights, which surveyed 1,000 corporate respondents. 57% were C-level executives and 43% were IT decision-makers. Respondents weren’t paid for answers or told who sponsored the survey.

