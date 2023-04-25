Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, at the RSA Conference (RSAC) 2023 in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, cybersecurity and risk management vendor SecurityScorecard announced the launch of the “first” GPT-4 security ratings platform.

SecurityScorecard’s AI-powered solution integrates with OpenAI’s GPT-4 to enable cybersecurity leaders, such as CISOs, to enter natural language queries and receive feedback on cyber-exposure and security gaps throughout their organization’s environment.

For instance, the user can query, “find my 10 lowest-rated vendors,” or “show me which of my critical vendors were breached in the past year,” to identify vulnerabilities in their environment. This use of generative AI enables security leaders to pinpoint weaknesses in their security strategies faster than they could with manual approaches.

SecurityScorecard claims it is the first security ratings platform to implement natural language processing in a manner that users can interact with on demand.

“Our team members are squarely focused on driving innovation that helps our customers increase cyber resilience in the face of global threats,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and cofounder of SecurityScorecard, in the announcement press release. “It’s that commitment that has led us to put game-changing AI technology in our customers’ hands, enabling them to be more proactive, move faster, and be more strategic for their organizations.”

The announcement comes as a wave of generative AI-focused security tools have been unveiled at RSAC, with vendors like Google and SentinelOne each launching LLM-driven security products.

However, while Google Cloud Security AI Workbench and SentinelOne’s threat hunting platform emphasize detecting malicious threats such as malware, SecurityScorecard focuses on enabling users to generate immediate insights into high-priority cyber-risks.

More broadly, the release highlights that GPT and other LLMs aren’t limited to summarizing threat activity, but can also serve as a resource to ask questions and enhance risk management.