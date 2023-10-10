VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

Seeing an opportunity to scale AI and reduce how overburdened compliance and security teams are with repetitive tasks, Vanta is launching its Vanta.AI suite today. The suite relies on AI and large language models (LLMs) to help teams get more of their time back by automating repetitive security and compliance tasks.

Vanta.AI features AI-powered vendor security reviews, generative questionnaire responses, questionnaire automation, intelligent control mapping and suggestions on the best test and policies for each compliance framework. All of these features are needed for compliance and security teams looking for automation tools that scale and allow them to offload repetitive, manual tasks.

AI and LLMs are proving effective in eliminating the drudgery and manual tasks that security and compliance teams are dealing with today, CISOs and CIOs tell Venturebeat.

Vanta’s CPO Jeremy Epling told VentureBeat that “compliance and security teams process and manage a large volume of documents and text to execute their programs. With Vanta AI, we’re able to further automate these functions, saving teams large chunks of time and enabling them to focus on higher-value initiatives.”

Event AI Unleashed An exclusive invite-only evening of insights and networking, designed for senior enterprise executives overseeing data stacks and strategies. Learn More

Vanta’s new AI capabilities target time-consuming security processes

Epling and Chase Lee, Vanta’s VP of product, tell VentureBeat that Vanta AI uses the latest in AI and LLMs to accelerate critical security workflows including vendor security reviews, security questionnaire automation and to strengthen main controls.

Vanta.AI’s Vendor Security Reviews, integral to the company’s Vendor Risk Management application, relies on AI to parse vendor documents in seconds, extracting the most relevant details needed to complete vendor security reviews. AI will also help security teams assess third-party risks while attaining high compliance hygiene standards. Customer’s say the company’s ability to automate security reviews is core to their DNA in automating compliance.

Lee and Epling explained that Vanta’s Vendor Risk Management application with AI capabilities enables security teams to analyze and extract relevant information from SOC 2 reports, DPAs and other vendor documentation in seconds.

Vanta.AI’s AI-powered Security Review workflow looks to save compliance and security teams’ time by using AI at scale to streamline one of the most time-consuming tasks they have to deal with. Source: Vanta.

Lee and Epling explained that Security Questionnaire Automation and the ability to strengthen and maintain controls are two high-payoff areas of automating trust management with AI.

“Security questionnaires are critical to good security hygiene but are often long, highly duplicative [and] prone to human error and falling out-of-date,” said Epling. “Using AI, Vanta now enables security teams to instantly extract insights from a variety of sources, including their existing library, previous questionnaire responses and policies and documents uploaded to Vanta — in just a few clicks.”

Vanta.AI can also automatically suggest the best tests and policies for each compliance framework (which was previously done manually). The suite will also soon be able to auto-generate control summaries and make it even easier to maintain controls when adding new frameworks.

Epling sees potential for LLMs to deliver long-term value as part of the broader Vanta.AI strategy.

“In the future, we will deploy LLMs to generate and refine policies through natural language interfaces as well as speed up and personalize the remediation of security issues. We will also continue to invest further in automating questionnaires and vendor security review analysis,” Epling told VentureBeat.

Using AI to lighten security teams’ workload is the goal

Finding new ways to use automation and reduce time and workload pressures on compliance and security teams is a part of Vanta’s DNA. The company began pursuing automated compliance in 2018, and their release of the Vanta.AI suite is a logical progression of their vision and product strategy.

Originally gaining traction for its ability to help companies achieve certifications and pass audits in weeks instead of months, Vanta is now considered one of the leading trust management platforms because they’ve proven they can automate tasks that drain valuable time from security teams.

Today, the company is helping its 6,000 global customers automate audits and compliance workflows for SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA to help them quickly achieve certifications and audits.

One Vanta customer told VentureBeat that their teams had to go through lengthy SOC2 manual reports periodically to complete security reviews, which significantly drained team productivity. The customer explained that while questionnaires can help, they still require a time commitment to get vendor coordination right.

How Vanta is revolutionizing trust management

Vanta has built its DNA on needs-based innovation, as evident in how they’re approaching integrating AI and LLMs into their applications.

Centering on the needs of compliance and security teams, Vanta’s approach to automating trust management with AI also shows that they understand that security reviews are among the most dreaded manual tasks across their customer base — making it an ideal use case to unleash AI on. This indicates that they rely on empathically-driven design and development approaches as their guardrails.

Vanta’s latest AI capabilities demonstrate that the company is pioneering intelligent automation to transform trust management with a strong focus on respecting customers’ time.

The bottom line is that needs-based innovation guided by empathy, especially in proliferating AI and LLM development for enterprises, is the way to go.