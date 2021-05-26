The API revolution that’s securing the future of virtual health care

When the pandemic hit, the use of telehealth, which until then had been only lightly used across the health care ecosystem, soared. The CDC found that the number of telehealth visits increased by 50% during the first quarter of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. In March 2020 alone, telehealth saw a 154% increase in visits compared to the previous year.

This boom has revealed the overwhelming need for industry-standard APIs, software solutions, and hardware bundles to help telehealth platform vendors and health care providers rapidly deploy virtual care services.

“The pandemic created the opportunity for this mode of care to gain traction and use,” says Gautam M. Shah, vice president of Platform and Marketplace at Change Healthcare. “And the expansion in the ability of providers to offer telehealth appointments was a systemic change, forcing providers to rethink how they operate.”

“The pandemic forced us to take a hard look at all the places where, in our health care journey, the gaps existed.”

That includes the underlying availability of the technology that enables telehealth; regulatory restrictions being lifted in emergency measures with the passage of the CARES Act; recognition from provider organizations that this was a better way to serve the health care consumer; and, not surprisingly, increased demand by patients.

“The pandemic forced us to take a hard look at all the places where, in our health care journey — as patients, as providers, as insurers — the gaps existed,” Shah says. “Telehealth is a shining example of how we rapidly embraced a virtual-care model through legislation, through technology, and through connectivity. With recent moves by Amazon, Walmart, and United Healthcare Group in this space, it looks like telehealth will continue to grow.”

And this expansion will require breaking down long-standing information silos — silos that have locked up patient data in scores of places from the hospital, to primary care offices to specialist practices, diagnostic facilities, and more.