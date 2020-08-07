Using machine learning to tackle the world’s biggest problems

Machine learning has graduated from the realm of science fiction to become a core, transformative technology for organizations across industries and categories. The unique potential and power of machine learning is sparking genuine innovation, powering the ideas that are improving lives and protecting our planet right now. With machine learning, organizations are making inroads toward ending the pandemic, protecting and supporting our veterans, finding homes for the homeless, understanding climate change, and more. But this is just the beginning.

“The technology is ripe, and it now has the ability to provide new and significant solutions for some of the world’s biggest issues,” says Michelle Lee, vice president of the Amazon Machine Learning Solutions Lab.

Tens of thousands of companies and organizations worldwide have turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for machine learning – from BlueDot, who is tracking disease outbreaks worldwide, to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, finding new ways to treat cancer, and Mantle Labs, a startup using machine learning to offer farmers cutting-edge crop monitoring, and more.

However, access to machine learning, a new technology to so many of these organizations, can often come with a skills and technology deficit. That’s where AWS steps in, partnering with innovators to bridge the gap and bring pioneering solutions that tackle our most urgent and important challenges.