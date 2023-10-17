VB in Conversation – eBay doubles down on data efficiency

eBay doubles down on data efficiency

VentureBeat Editor-in-Chief Matt Marshall talks with Mazen Rawashdeh, SVP & CTO of

eBay, about how one of the world’s largest online marketplaces is using innovative

technologies to power its data centers and reduce its environmental impact while

meeting the growing demand for data processing in the age of generative AI.

Rawashdeh explores the importance of fungibility between CPUs and GPUs, hybrid

cloud, open source, running their data centers on 85% utilization and more.