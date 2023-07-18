VB in Conversation – Handling Greater Demands in the Data Center with Kamran Ziaee, Verizon

Handling Greater Demands in the Data Center with Kamran Ziaee, Verizon

Kamran Ziaee, SVP, Technology Strategy & Global Infrastructure sits down with VB Editor-in-Chief Matt Marshall to discuss how data centers now must handle greater and greater demands. While high performance computing used to be reserved for exceptionally data-intensive applications, like gene sequencing or self-driving cars, every industry is seeing real use cases for adopting HPC. Verizon is an example of a company that says HPC is now table stakes for many applications it runs in its data centers. While Verizon has consolidated down to three data centers from nine, it has also invested in multi-access edge computing (MEC) to ensure rapid response time for customers. We explore his unique approach to an optimized hybrid cloud, where many critical applications stay on-prem and highly elastic applications migrate to the public cloud to enjoy performance gains there. We touch on the Gen AI craze and the proof of concepts the company is running, which also point to a hybrid future.

This video is part of our VB in Conversation series. View all videos here.