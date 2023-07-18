VB in Conversation – Handling Greater Demands in the Data Center with Ken Spangler, FedEx

Handling Greater Demands in the Data Center with Ken Spangler, FedEx

FedEx handles 100 billion daily transactions, from tracking packages to routing flights. To keep up with this massive data demand, the company has invested in data center performance, especially in high performance computing. Ken Spangler, EVP of IT and CIO of global operations technology, FedEx, talks with VB Editor-in-Chief Matt Marshall how the company has adopted the co-location model for the data center, which allows it to leverage the benefits of cloud computing while maintaining control of the technology stack. He also reveals how FedEx is partnering with edge computing providers to deploy “mini data centers” that can reduce latency and enhance security for its customers – and of course AI and automation.

This video is part of our VB in Conversation series. View all videos here.