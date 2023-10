Payment giant Paypal tackles the data sustainability challenge

VentureBeat Editor-in-Chief Matt Marshall talks with Archana Deskus, EVP & CIO of

Paypal, on how the payment giant, with more than 400 million users, is meeting the

need for more computation, more power and more storage, particularly during peak

periods — all while committing to sustainability and greater efficiency. Deskus dives into

bursting capacity, data center consolidation, asset utilization, efficient code and more.