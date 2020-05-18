VB Special Issue: AI and Security

Note from the Editor
Both AI and cybersecurity are nearly omnipresent in our daily lives, and the intersection of the two is of increasing importance as our world becomes more connected, more “intelligent,” and more reliant on online or automated systems. AI technology can impact existing problems in cybersecurity, national security, physical safety, and even media consumption.
The threats are sometimes more sophisticated than ever — but often not. As attack and defense systems evolve, the need for human expertise becomes more imperative — not less. And some of the seemingly most onerous threats, like deepfakes and the increasing presence of AI-powered cameras, have practical and political solutions.
The technology is evolving, and so are the threats; the threats are evolving, and so is the technology.
In this issue
Is AI cybersecurity’s salvation or its greatest threat?
AI in cybersecurity is helping defend against a rising tide of attacks. But some fear unintended consequences when bad actors seize the same tools.
AI, automation, and the cybersecurity skills gap
Key players from the cybersecurity industry discuss how they’re addressing the talent shortage and what role AI is playing in it.
Deepfakes and deep media: A new security battleground
As deepfakes become more sophisticated, it’ll take equally sophisticated detectors to spot and remove them. Here’s the work on the cutting edge.
The persistent humanity in AI and cybersecurity
Even as AI technology transforms some aspects of cybersecurity, the intersection of the two remains profoundly human — attacker, target, and defender.
When car and home AI cameras see everything, are we truly more secure?
The potential safety and security benefits of home and automotive cameras are clearer today than ever before, but the risks have never been greater.
How AI is fighting — and could enable — ransomware attacks on cities
Ransomware is increasingly targeting cities, public utilities, and institutions. AI can improve defenses — or sharpen attacks.
Podcast: Can AI fix broken IoT and smart security?
Host John Koetsier sits down with Cujo AI’s Marcio Avillez to discuss how AI can fight new threats emerging in the smart home.
To protect people, we need a different type of machine learning
Cybersecurity needs to focus on people, given that the majority of data breaches are now caused by human error, but traditional ML isn’t equipped to account for the complexities of human relationships and behaviors across organizations over time.
Real-world AI threats in cybersecurity aren’t science fiction
People are often worried about the kinds of AI threats you see in science fiction, but the real threats from AI are plenty frightening.
AI can be an ally in cybersecurity
Although there are clear reasons for concern around AI and cybersecurity, AI is presently more of a help to defenders than a threat.
McAfee CTO: How AI is changing both cybersecurity and cyberattacks
McAfee CTO Steve Grobman is using AI to detect all kinds of cyberattacks. But so are the hackers orchestrating the attacks.
