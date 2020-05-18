VB Special Issue: AI and Security

Note from the Editor

Both AI and cybersecurity are nearly omnipresent in our daily lives, and the intersection of the two is of increasing importance as our world becomes more connected, more “intelligent,” and more reliant on online or automated systems. AI technology can impact existing problems in cybersecurity, national security, physical safety, and even media consumption.

The threats are sometimes more sophisticated than ever — but often not. As attack and defense systems evolve, the need for human expertise becomes more imperative — not less. And some of the seemingly most onerous threats, like deepfakes and the increasing presence of AI-powered cameras, have practical and political solutions.

The technology is evolving, and so are the threats; the threats are evolving, and so is the technology.