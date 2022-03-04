VentureBeat Special Issue: Template

Security and IT teams have been battling threats to their infrastructure and data for as long as there have been security and IT teams. But just as technology has evolved to not only support business but drive business, the bad actors have evolved, too. They seem to be in lock-step — or maybe even a step ahead at times — with even the most advanced security pros. COVID-19 forced enterprises to move to a hybrid model and a distributed workforce has only made the CISO’s job of securing endpoints more challenging.

In this report on Intelligent Security, we dive into how and why enterprises must use artificial intelligence and machine learning to thwart increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Content Director and Managing Editor,

Dan Muse



