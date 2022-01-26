VB Special Issue – January 2022

Exploring and defining the metaverse

Some elements of the metaverse exist today, but we’re a ways off from seeing its full potential — or even knowing precisely what it is. How will the metaverse evolve in the next few years?

While the metaverse promises to be unlike any technology we’ve seen before and will change the way we work and play, it will both borrow from lessons learned by innovations and paradigm shifts that have gone before it as well as bring us to uncharted tech territories.

In this special report, we look at what we know about the metaverse and the companies driving it, its security risks, what the gaming industry is showing us, how the metaverse could impact the environment, how to ensure it’s open and interoperable.

Use this special issue to navigate the many facets of the metaverse through our in-depth coverage spanning identity and authentication, simulations, regulation, security, gaming, the environment and more.

In this issue

The metaverse: Where we are and where we’re headed

Why the metaverse must be open but regulated

How the metaverse will let you simulate everything

7 ways the metaverse will change the enterprise

Identity and authentication in the metaverse

Understanding the 7 layers of the metaverse

Can this triple-A game usher in the promise of the metaverse? (sponsored by Star Atlas)

How the metaverse could transform upskilling in the enterprise

Why the fate of the metaverse could hang on its security

Gaming will lead us to the metaverse

The potential environmental harms of the growing metaverse

Cover story

Matt Marshall

In-depth coverage

Ashleigh Hollowell

Kyle Wiggers

Shubham Sharma

Paul Sawers

Seven layers of the metaverse

Dan Muse

VB Staff

Kyle Wiggers

Kyle Alspach

Dean Takahashi

10 The Environmental Impact Of The Metaverse

Kyle Wiggers

