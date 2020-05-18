VB Special Issue: Power in AI

Letter from the editor
Arguably more than any massive transformational technological epoch, AI has required more scrutiny of its ethical implications because of its breadth, real or perceived lack of explainability, and the uniquely dramatic impact it can have on people’s daily lives.
But ultimately, when we talk about ethics in AI, so often what we’re really talking about is power — who wields it, who doesn’t, and what that means for humanity.
Power can be won, or taken away. Power can be given, or taken back. And power in AI, it turns out, amplifies all of the power structures (and disempowerment structures) that already exist in business, government, and society.
Through the lens of power, we’ve found fresh insight for ourselves that we hope translates to the page, for you the reader.
In this issue
Facial recognition regulation is surprisingly bipartisan
When AI is a tool, and when it’s a weapon
As AI grows, users deserve tools to limit its access to personal data
AI-generated fake content could unleash a virtual arms race
AI in patent law: Enabler or hindrance?
Richard Bartle interview: How game developers should think about sapient AI characters
From black box to white box: Reclaiming human power in AI (Sponsored)
Facial recognition regulation is surprisingly bipartisan
Bipartisanship in modern politics can seem kind of like a unicorn, but around the issue of facial recognition, we’re getting a glimpse of it.
When AI is a tool, and when it’s a weapon
In AI, the question of what is a tool and what is a weapon depends on who wields it, what they plan to do with it, to or for whom, and why.
As AI grows, users deserve tools to limit its access to personal data
Back in 1984, “The Terminator” warned viewers that networked AI could threaten human life. Today, we trust AI with personal data — perhaps too much.
AI-generated fake content could unleash a virtual arms race
Fractl created a fake marketing blog in less than an hour using publicly available AI tools. The implications for content on the web are frightening.
AI in patent law: Enabler or hindrance?
Patent-creating AI and machine learning systems are tricky business. To what extent are they capable of creating, and how should they be curtailed?
Richard Bartle interview: How game developers should think about sapient AI characters
Game developers are gods of virtual beings. Players are demigods. But should we be?
From black box to white box: Reclaiming human power in AI (Sponsored)
Florian Douetteau, CEO, Dataiku
We need to move past black-box models towards explainable white-box models that serve business needs, with an acceptable level of accuracy.
The pitfalls of a ‘retrofit human’ in AI systems
Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, Accenture
Responsible AI system design requires humans in the loop who are empowered to influence outcomes, rather than be subject to the limitations of technology.
