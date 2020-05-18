VB Special Issue: Power in AI

Letter from the editor

Arguably more than any massive transformational technological epoch, AI has required more scrutiny of its ethical implications because of its breadth, real or perceived lack of explainability, and the uniquely dramatic impact it can have on people’s daily lives.

But ultimately, when we talk about ethics in AI, so often what we’re really talking about is power — who wields it, who doesn’t, and what that means for humanity.

Power can be won, or taken away. Power can be given, or taken back. And power in AI, it turns out, amplifies all of the power structures (and disempowerment structures) that already exist in business, government, and society.

Through the lens of power, we’ve found fresh insight for ourselves that we hope translates to the page, for you the reader.



