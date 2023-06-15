VentureBeat Special Issue — Building the foundation for customer data quality

June 15, 2023

Building the foundation for customer data quality

In this issue…


Customer data is the lifeblood of modern business. It can help enterprises gain critical insights by breaking down silos — whether they are isolating your data by people, geography, brand or anything else. Applying those insights the right way can help enterprises achieve business growth and build better customer experiences.

But customer data is also a double-edged sword. It can be a source of competitive advantage, but also a source of risk and liability. That’s why building a solid foundation for acquiring and using customer data is crucial for any enterprise that wants to succeed in the digital age. In this special report, we take a look at the best practices, challenges and opportunities for doing so.

We believe that customer data quality is not only a technical challenge but a strategic imperative for any enterprise that wants to stay ahead of the curve. We hope that this issue will inspire you to think critically and creatively about how you can use customer data to your advantage.

Michael Nuñez
Editorial Director

Illustration by: Leandro Stavorengo

Why data management matters: Turning analytics insights into income

Victor Dey

In the era of digital technology expansion, companies are accumulating large volumes of data on consumers’ activities both online and offline. At the same time, recognition of customer data’s immense value and potential to drive revenue growth is rising as companies realize that without the appropriate data — and data management — initiatives risk falling short of their potential.

Delivering a comprehensive customer experience holds immense importance. It plays a crucial role in acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones in today’s crowded digital landscape. In a world of increased globalization and an abundance of choices, customer experience assumes even greater significance.

READ MORE

Illustration: Leandro Stavorengo

The Future of Software: Building Products with Privacy at the Core

Louis Columbus

Illustration by: Leandro Stavorengo

Turning Customer Data into Gold: The Key to Exceptional Experiences and Business Growth

Sri Krishna

The true cost of dirty data — and how to address it head on

Jim Skeffington, Treasure Data

In order to ensure the data you’re activating is useful, actionable and accurate, it has to be clean. Otherwise, you risk making bad decisions based on bad data — and that can be costly.

READ MORE

Sponsored

Illustration by: Leandro Stavorengo

Navigating the personalization minefield: How businesses can improve customer experiences and loyalty

Shubham Sharma

Illustration by: Leandro Stavorengo

Data de-identification: Best practices in the new age of regulation

Allen Bernard

Illustration by: Leandro Stavorengo

Elevating customer experience: The rise of generative AI and conversational data analytics

Victor Dey

Data collection and privacy: Understanding the legal limits

Taryn Plumb

“Piecing together the alphabet soup of proliferating regulations and translating it into clear and consistent requirements is a top priority and challenge for organizations.”

READ MORE

Illustration by: Leandro Stavorengo

