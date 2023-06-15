VentureBeat Special Issue — Building the foundation for customer data quality

June 15, 2023
Building the foundation for customer data quality
Presented with
Customer data is the lifeblood of modern business. It can help enterprises gain critical insights by breaking down silos — whether they are isolating your data by people, geography, brand or anything else. Applying those insights the right way can help enterprises achieve business growth and build better customer experiences.
But customer data is also a double-edged sword. It can be a source of competitive advantage, but also a source of risk and liability. That’s why building a solid foundation for acquiring and using customer data is crucial for any enterprise that wants to succeed in the digital age. In this special report, we take a look at the best practices, challenges and opportunities for doing so.
We believe that customer data quality is not only a technical challenge but a strategic imperative for any enterprise that wants to stay ahead of the curve. We hope that this issue will inspire you to think critically and creatively about how you can use customer data to your advantage.
— Michael Nuñez
Editorial Director
In the era of digital technology expansion, companies are accumulating large volumes of data on consumers’ activities both online and offline. At the same time, recognition of customer data’s immense value and potential to drive revenue growth is rising as companies realize that without the appropriate data — and data management — initiatives risk falling short of their potential.
Delivering a comprehensive customer experience holds immense importance. It plays a crucial role in acquiring new customers and retaining existing ones in today’s crowded digital landscape. In a world of increased globalization and an abundance of choices, customer experience assumes even greater significance.
The true cost of dirty data — and how to address it head on
Jim Skeffington, Treasure Data
In order to ensure the data you’re activating is useful, actionable and accurate, it has to be clean. Otherwise, you risk making bad decisions based on bad data — and that can be costly.
Sponsored
Navigating the personalization minefield: How businesses can improve customer experiences and loyalty
Data collection and privacy: Understanding the legal limits
“Piecing together the alphabet soup of proliferating regulations and translating it into clear and consistent requirements is a top priority and challenge for organizations.”
Join the VentureBeat Community
Connect with VentureBeat
Transform
Technology
Summits
GamesBeat
Insider
Series
VB
Live
Webinars