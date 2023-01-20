VentureBeat Special Issue — The CIO Agenda: The 2023 roadmap for IT leaders

Overall, the CIO has a tremendous opportunity, said Milind Wagle, CIO at Equinix, who explained that the CIO role comes with “an extraordinary vantage point of visibility into every single aspect of an entire organization’s operations.”

CIOs can help break down silos, he said, because they can understand what is going on in all divisions of the business. “We can identify where technology can help increase productivity or bring in efficiencies to drive the company’s overall success.”

