VentureBeat Special Issue — The CIO Agenda: The 2023 roadmap for IT leaders

January 26, 2023

The CIO Agenda: The 2023 roadmap for IT leaders

Dan Muse
Managing Editor and Content Director


The CIO agenda in 2023: Driving growth and transformation

Sharon Goldman

Overall, the CIO has a tremendous opportunity, said Milind Wagle, CIO at Equinix, who explained that the CIO role comes with “an extraordinary vantage point of visibility into every single aspect of an entire organization’s operations.”

CIOs can help break down silos, he said, because they can understand what is going on in all divisions of the business. “We can identify where technology can help increase productivity or bring in efficiencies to drive the company’s overall success.”

The most successful CIOs are going to be able to balance and collaborate with other members of the C-suite to drive meaningful outcomes for the entire organization.” 
Jane Zhu, CIO of Veritas Technologies

How RPA can drive productivity and efficiency

Victor Dey

Demystifying the metaverse: How CIOs should keep it real

Victor Dey

How infrastructure helps CIOs unify enterprise AI

Speed is your friend — How to make security invisible

Louis Columbus

How tech / automation can fight talent crunch — low code/no code

Louis Columbus

Buy vs. build — SaaS or build tool internally: Implemenation pain points

Shubham Sharma

How CIOs can drive security awareness across the enterprise

Louis Columbus

The future of enterprise integration and APIs

Louis Columbus

