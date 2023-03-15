VentureBeat Special Issue — The quest for Nirvana: Applying AI at scale

If running an enterprise is a road race, the CIO is the one in charge of keeping the car running, the racetrack clear and in good racing condition, and ensuring everyone — the drivers, the crews and the crowd — stay safe.

As we’ll find in this issue, CIOs have a dotted line to every business leader — including the CEO, CFO, CMO and others — each of whom is being asked to do more with less in this recessionary environment.

The roads have been wet and bumpy so far in 2023. Between fears of a recession, hybrid work, quiet quitting, ongoing digital transformation to replace legacy tech, cybercrime-as-a-service and all the hype around artificial intelligence, there are plenty of potential roadblocks and pit stops ahead.

Is your crew in top condition to handle whatever 2023 kicks up on the road ahead?

This special issue starts the new year with a road map to help CIOs impress the board and stakeholders by getting the most value from data analytics, cloud platforms and even the metaverse. It also looks at how AI and automation can help achieve sustainability, overcome biases, address supply chain challenges, enforce security through the tech stack and more.

Buckle up. We have a race to win.

— Matt Marshall

CEO and Editor-in-Chief