VentureBeat Special Issues

Zero trust: The new security paradigm
We look at zero-trust architectures from all angles, including why companies are getting it wrong. We also dig into Kubernetes deployments, endpoint security and multicloud and supply chain management.
How data privacy is transforming marketing
Data privacy isn’t the domain of just IT departments, CISOs or the compliance officers. Volumes of customer data are collected and analyzed by marketing teams every day. New technology — often driven by artificial intelligence and automation — offer new ways to target potential customers, personalize messaging, set pricing, recommend products and predict behavior.
Intelligent Sustainability
Tech leaders must work toward energy efficiency to meet regulatory compliance, lower costs, attract and retain customers, and simply do the right thing. There’s no easy path to intelligent sustainability, but in this special report, VentureBeat looks at tools and practices you can use to make it achievable
Intelligent Security
We dive into how and why enterprises must use artificial intelligence and machine learning to thwart increasingly sophisticated attacks.
The Metaverse: How Close are We?
We look at what we know about the metaverse and the companies driving it, its security risks, what the gaming industry is showing us, how the metaverse could impact the environment, how to ensure it’s open and interoperable.
AI and the future of health care
As health care providers and vendors work to use AI and data to improve patient care, health outcomes, medical research, and more, they face what are now standard AI challenges. Data is difficult and messy. Machine learning models struggle with bias and accuracy. And ethical challenges abound. But there’s a heightened need to solve these problems when they’re couched within the daily life-and-death context of health care.
Automation and Jobs
Aside from staying alive and healthy, the biggest concern most people have during the pandemic is the future of their jobs. Automation has become potentially a threat to some workers and a salvation to others.
AI and Surveillance
With unprecedented and historic impact, the pandemic has changed everything. Technology has played a central role in much of it, and as we all look to flatten the curve while we reboot society, get back to work, and create treatments for COVID-19, it will continue to do so.
AI and Security
The threats are sometimes more sophisticated than ever — but often not. As attack and defense systems evolve, the need for human expertise becomes more imperative — not less. And some of the seemingly most onerous threats, like deepfakes and the increasing presence of AI-powered cameras, have practical and political solutions.
Power in AI
Power can be won, or taken away. Power can be given, or taken back. And power in AI, it turns out, amplifies all of the power structures (and disempowerment structures) that already exist in business, government, and society.