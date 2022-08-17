MetaBeat, the Metaverse event for tech and enterprise decision-makers, is coming to San Francisco live on October 4, 2022 — and virtually in Decentraland’s new metaverse event space. Registrants to the in-person event will get exclusive access to virtual content and networking before October 4.

Of course, an event about the metaverse can’t only take place in the real world. For MetaBeat, VentureBeat is partnering with TerraZero Technologies, Inc., leaders in building metaverse experiences across multiple platforms, to build a first-of-its-kind metaverse event space in Decentraland, featuring a two-level theater with a screen and Jumbotron where attendees can view panels and connect with each other.

Featuring over 30 panels and 50 speakers from across the industry, MetaBeat will bring together over 1,500 metaverse thought leaders, from Atlas Earth, LandVault and Oorbit to Solsten, Soul Machines, TerraZero Technologies, T-Mobile and more.

During the pre-event virtual experience the space will host exclusive content, metaverse demos, networking, a scavenger hunt, sponsor gallery, virtual mixologist class and more.

Back in the real world, attendees can browse the Demo Hall, where they can get their hands on the latest technology driving the metaverse forward, as well as a rooftop drinks reception to mingle with other attendees at the end of day.

In every world, industry experts will tackle the big questions of the metaverse. We’ll dive into what the metaverse means for enterprise, how the gaming industry is taking the lead into the future and what lessons other industries can — and should — learn from it.

We’ll talk about where the metaverse should live (are you team edge or team cloud?), who will curate the data and who will provide supporting infrastructure. And we’ll explore the most innovative communication and collaboration technology, how the metaverse will impact the digital employee experience and the Future of Work, the re-emergence of AR/VR technology — and of course, NFTs and cryptocurrency.

Cathy Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer & Co-founder, Journey

Dan Sturman, Chief Technology Officer of Roblox

Desirée Gosby, VP Emerging Technology, Walmart Global Tech

Rev Lebaredian, VP of Omniverse and Simulation Technology of Nvidia

Ioana Matei, Immersive Technologies Leader, Procter & Gamble

Candice Beck, Director, Social & Influencer of Chipotle

Bradley Tusk, Co-founder and Managing partner of Tusk Venture Partners.

