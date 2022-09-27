A recent report from Regus surveyed 2,258 UK-based office workers and company leaders to gauge their outlooks on metaverse and its impact on the future of workspaces.
Regus found that more than 2/3 of company leaders believe that the metaverse is the future of work, while a similar proportion anticipate that their company will embrace working in the metaverse in the future.
The report also found that more than 50% of both office workers and company leaders believe hybrid workspaces are key to giving businesses access to the metaverse in the years to come.
Other findings from the report:
- 65% of business leaders believe the metaverse will be more transformational than any other videoconferencing technology.
- 44% of office workers think communication will be improved by the metaverse.
- 35% of both workers and leaders believe that onboarding and training will benefit from the metaverse.
- More than half of the leaders surveyed agreed that the increased opportunities for interaction that the metaverse offers will improve hybrid and remote workers’ mental health.
These findings are a strong indication of the parallels between hybrid work and the metaverse, which go hand-in-hand as the metaverse has the potential to further enhance the hybrid experience that millions around the world have already embraced.
Methodology
Considered the largest of its kind, the survey — commissioned by Regus and carried out by Mortar Research between May 20-23, 2022 — polled 2,258 UK-based office workers and company leaders.
Read the full report from Regus.
