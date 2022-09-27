A recent report from Regus surveyed 2,258 UK-based office workers and company leaders to gauge their outlooks on metaverse and its impact on the future of workspaces.

Regus found that more than 2/3 of company leaders believe that the metaverse is the future of work, while a similar proportion anticipate that their company will embrace working in the metaverse in the future.

The report also found that more than 50% of both office workers and company leaders believe hybrid workspaces are key to giving businesses access to the metaverse in the years to come.

Other findings from the report:

65% of business leaders believe the metaverse will be more transformational than any other videoconferencing technology.

44% of office workers think communication will be improved by the metaverse.

35% of both workers and leaders believe that onboarding and training will benefit from the metaverse.

More than half of the leaders surveyed agreed that the increased opportunities for interaction that the metaverse offers will improve hybrid and remote workers’ mental health.

These findings are a strong indication of the parallels between hybrid work and the metaverse, which go hand-in-hand as the metaverse has the potential to further enhance the hybrid experience that millions around the world have already embraced.

Methodology

Considered the largest of its kind, the survey — commissioned by Regus and carried out by Mortar Research between May 20-23, 2022 — polled 2,258 UK-based office workers and company leaders.

