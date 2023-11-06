VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More

We’ve been talking about building teams and communicating clearly for a while now. This week, I talk with the G.O.A.T of clear communication.

What you’ll find In this episode:

How to talk under pressure: Water, lozenges and tongue twisters.

A universal structure to “talk smart” no matter what’s asked of you or when.

The “grandmother test” and how to curb the curse of passion.

We also talk about anxiety, the legion of #BOOM and give a nod to Dan Pink, Nancy Duarte and Kim Scott.

Bruno Aziza is a technology entrepreneur and partner at CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund.