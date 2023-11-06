VentureBeat presents: AI Unleashed - An exclusive executive event for enterprise data leaders. Network and learn with industry peers. Learn More
We’ve been talking about building teams and communicating clearly for a while now. This week, I talk with the G.O.A.T of clear communication.
What you’ll find In this episode:
- How to talk under pressure: Water, lozenges and tongue twisters.
- A universal structure to “talk smart” no matter what’s asked of you or when.
- The “grandmother test” and how to curb the curse of passion.
We also talk about anxiety, the legion of #BOOM and give a nod to Dan Pink, Nancy Duarte and Kim Scott.
Bruno Aziza is a technology entrepreneur and partner at CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund.
