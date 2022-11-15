VentureBeat Special Issue — Zero trust: The new security paradigm

In the ‘80s hit cop drama, Hill Street Blues, sergeant Phil Esterhaus ended every daily roll call with, “Let’s be careful out there.” Fast-forward a few decades, and that mantra is one CISOs should use to lead their teams.

Today’s hybrid workforce, hybrid cloud, ransomware-infused world makes it imperative for teams to take extra caution. In short, trust no one, authenticate everyone. That’s where zero trust comes in. More than a single product, zero trust is a framework built to ensure that everyone is identified, authorized and authenticated before they access your applications and data. In a zero-trust environment, the network edge is everywhere – so that’s where security needs to be, too.

In our special report, we look at zero-trust architectures from all angles, including why companies are getting it wrong. We also dig into Kubernetes deployments, endpoint security and multicloud and supply chain management. We hope you find both strategic and tactical guidance in our special report. And, yes, be careful out there.

— Dan Muse

Managing Editor and Content Director



