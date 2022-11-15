VentureBeat Special Issue — Zero trust: The new security paradigm

November 15, 2022
Zero trust: The new security paradigm
Presented with PwC
In the ‘80s hit cop drama, Hill Street Blues, sergeant Phil Esterhaus ended every daily roll call with, “Let’s be careful out there.” Fast-forward a few decades, and that mantra is one CISOs should use to lead their teams.
Today’s hybrid workforce, hybrid cloud, ransomware-infused world makes it imperative for teams to take extra caution. In short, trust no one, authenticate everyone. That’s where zero trust comes in. More than a single product, zero trust is a framework built to ensure that everyone is identified, authorized and authenticated before they access your applications and data. In a zero-trust environment, the network edge is everywhere – so that’s where security needs to be, too.
In our special report, we look at zero-trust architectures from all angles, including why companies are getting it wrong. We also dig into Kubernetes deployments, endpoint security and multicloud and supply chain management. We hope you find both strategic and tactical guidance in our special report. And, yes, be careful out there.
— Dan Muse
Managing Editor and Content Director
The reality of zero-trust adoption is that it’s a journey and not a destination. There is no quick fix for implementing zero trust because it’s a security methodology designed to be continuously applied throughout the environment to control user access. One of the most significant reasons that enterprises are getting zero trust wrong is not just about understanding what zero trust is, but also knowing how to apply it, and which products can implement zero trust.
5 reasons zero trust is the future of endpoint security
Endpoints that rely on the firmware to provide self-healing, and resilience enable ZTNA frameworks to identify every endpoint on a network — whether the device is connected or not.
Why Kubernetes security challenges call for a zero-trust strategy
The Kubernetes community and service mesh providers are linking arms toward standardizing on zero-trust security.
Zero trust is too trusting, why ZTNA 2.0 won’t be
ZTNA 2.0 applies least privileged access and implements continuous trust verification, monitoring user and app behavior.
Why zero trust needs to live on the edge
Baking in zero-trust architecture can help secure edge computing and IoT in the cloud.
