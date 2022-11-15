VentureBeat Special Issue — Zero trust: The new security paradigm

November 15, 2022

Zero trust: The new security paradigm

Presented with PwC

In this issue…

In the ‘80s hit cop drama, Hill Street Blues, sergeant Phil Esterhaus ended every daily roll call with, “Let’s be careful out there.” Fast-forward a few decades, and that mantra is one CISOs should use to lead their teams.

Today’s hybrid workforce, hybrid cloud, ransomware-infused world makes it imperative for teams to take extra caution. In short, trust no one, authenticate everyone. That’s where zero trust comes in. More than a single product, zero trust is a framework built to ensure that everyone is identified, authorized and authenticated before they access your applications and data. In a zero-trust environment, the network edge is everywhere – so that’s where security needs to be, too.

In our special report, we look at zero-trust architectures from all angles, including why companies are getting it wrong. We also dig into Kubernetes deployments, endpoint security and multicloud and supply chain management. We hope you find both strategic and tactical guidance in our special report. And, yes, be careful out there.

Dan Muse
Managing Editor and Content Director


1 Lead Story Why So Many Organizations Are Getting Zero Trust Wrong

Why enterprises are getting zero trust wrong

Tim Keary

The reality of zero-trust adoption is that it’s a journey and not a destination. There is no quick fix for implementing zero trust because it’s a security methodology designed to be continuously applied throughout the environment to control user access. One of the most significant reasons that enterprises are getting zero trust wrong is not just about understanding what zero trust is, but also knowing how to apply it, and which products can implement zero trust. 

Organizations that get zero trust wrong are the ones looking for a quick fix or silver bullet.” 
— Baber Amin, COO of Veridium.

2- Zero trust The key to stopping malicious insiders

How zero-trust methods thwart malicious hackers

Taryn Plumb

7 Getting Zero Trust Security Right In A Multi Cloud Tech Stack

How zero trust closes security gaps in multicloud tech stacks

Louis Columbus

10 - Sponsor's article Closing the cyber skills gap

3 ways to overcome the cybersecurity skills gap

Vikas Agarwal and Matt Gorham, PwC

Sponsored

6 5 Reasons Why Zero Trust Is The Future Of Endpoint Security

5 reasons zero trust is the future of endpoint security

Louis Columbus

Endpoints that rely on the firmware to provide self-healing, and resilience enable ZTNA frameworks to identify every endpoint on a network — whether the device is connected or not.

Zero trust requires protection everywhere — and that means ensuring some of the biggest vulnerabilities like endpoints and cloud environments are automatically and always protected.”

— Kapil Raina, CrowdStrike

Why Kubernetes security challenges call for a zero-trust strategy

Victor Dey

The Kubernetes community and service mesh providers are linking arms toward standardizing on zero-trust security.

4 How Zero Trust Is Aiding Security Challenges In Kubernetes
3 Moving From Zero Trust To Zero Trust Network Access 2.0

Zero trust is too trusting, why ZTNA 2.0 won’t be

Tim Keary

ZTNA 2.0 applies least privileged access and implements continuous trust verification, monitoring user and app behavior.

8 How Zero Trust Can Help Solve Manufacturing's Breach Epidemic

The manufacturing industry’s security epidemic needs a zero-trust cure

Louis Columbus

5 How Zero Trust Can Strengthen Supply Chain Security

How zero-trust architectures can prevent supply chain attacks

Victor Dey

Why zero trust needs to live on the edge

Louis Columbus

Baking in zero-trust architecture can help secure edge computing and IoT in the cloud.

9 Why Edge Computing Needs Zero Trust Designed In

