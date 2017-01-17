Many of us have friends who will ask, “How was your day?” Some of these friends may follow-up with “What’s on your mind?” A few might probe deeper: “Care to share more detail on how you feel?” But only a handful might check in daily. This type of companionship — with a promise to help you understand how your mood is tied to your productivity — is offered by Pepper.ai, which appears again on 5 bots to try this week. So, how was your day?

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Please give them a try, and let us know what you think.

5. Botpress

An open-source bot creation tool written in JavaScript. It is powered by a graphical interface and by a rich set of open-source modules built by the community.

Available on Messenger, Slack

4. Music Bot

This bot plays YouTube videos in mp3 format. When a song is selected, the bot will download it and play it after the current song! I can play any video on youtube! If there are too many videos on YouTube with the same name, then I can play via url link. Note: if the song/video is not on youtube it can’t play it.

Command to play music: !play “name of song”

Command to play via link: !play “youtubelink”

99% percent of the times online (only offline when bot restart, at 1:00 am)

Created By Rottweiler Games. Join my server to test the bot: https://discord.gg/C9ygXJn

Available on Discord

3. Pepper.ai

Pepper is in beta.

Pepper helps you find out the little things that make you happiest.

Use Pepper to:

Reveal patterns in how you feel over days, weeks and months

Identify ways to shape a more fulfilling life

Get the emotional support you need, when you need it

Establish and maintain new, positive daily habits

Find out the little things that make you happiest

Message Pepper to get started!

Reflect on your feelings: Message ‘reflect’ and Pepper will generate a history of your feelings for the past week. This will help you understand your mood cycles and how it fluctuates through the week.

Express how you feel: Once a day, Pepper will check in to see how you’re doing, asking you to rate your mood as either Green (feeling good), Yellow (okay) or Red (feeling bad) and asking why you feel that way.

By regularly tracking how you feel, you’ll gain a better awareness of what’s making it better or worse.

Using Google Calendar? Track your productivity and mood based on your meetings by syncing your Google Calendar with Pepper. Type ‘connect google’ to connect your Google Calendar.

These are the highlights – for even more commands, type ‘help’. Enjoy!

Available on Messenger

2. MyKAI

Kai, the bot inside MyKAI, helps you manage money, track expenses, analyze spending, set budgets, pay people, and answer banking questions. It’s as natural as texting a friend and secure as a bank’s mobile app.

Kai knows 20,000 US banks, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, and mortgages. With all of your accounts in one place and Kai a text away, staying on top of your money is woven into your day, so you can go about your day. Here’s a sampling of what you can ask Kai to do for you:

Check balances: How much money do I have in checking? What’s the available balance on my cc? How much do I owe on all my credit cards?

Understand spending categories: How much did I spend eating out last month? How about travel? How much have a spent on groceries?

Set dynamic budgets: Ask how much you spent in a category, like restaurants or gas, and Kai offers to set an alert about spending in that category.

Track spending by merchants: How much did I spend on Uber last week? Last month? How much did I spend at Best Buy? Amazon?

Track spending in timeframes: How much did I spend last weekend? How much I spend on travel in 2016? How much did I deposit in Sept?

Track spending by amounts: What was my largest transaction in Nov? What was my most expensive restaurant?

Track spending by location: How much did I spend in NYC last week? What were my expenses in Big Sur last weekend?

Pay and charge people with Venmo: Pay Lauren $15 for pho. Collect $750 from Sasha for rent. How much did I pay Andy last week?

Increase your financial literacy without jargon: What is APR? How does compound interest work? How is a credit score defined?

Kai is smarter than the average bot because it’s built with conversational artificial intelligence that’s fluent in banking.

Available on Messenger, Slack, SMS

1. ChatterOn

ChatterOn is a chat bot building platform which specializes in combining user conversation flow with AI and rich content elements. With ChatterOn, you can create bot flow according to your business needs and then once created, you can deploy it to Facebook messenger.

Available on Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. The bot directory says it receives more than 200 submissions each week and tests their purpose, functionality, content, and overall quality before accepting them. This week’s rankings were for the period January 9 – 15, 2016.