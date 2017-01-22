Samsung today disclosed information about the causes of the explosions of the battery inside its Galaxy Note7 flagship smartphone.

Following reports of incidents, the device was banned on U.S. flights, recalled, discontinued, and ultimately disabled through software updates, but until this point Samsung had not fully explained the reasoning for the issues, which have had a material financial impact on Samsung.

Samsung built a test facility to replace the incidents in its review, checking to see if fast charging, water resistance, the iris scanner, and the USB-C port may have played a role, DJ Koh, president of Samsung Electronics’ mobile communications business, said during a press conference. But after testing the assembled phones and batteries, the company determined that it was the battery and not the phone itself that caused issues, Koh said.

Specifically there had been two major issues with the two different versions of batteries for the Note7. First, there was an “electrode deflection and incorrect positioning of the negative electrode tip in the upper right corner of the battery,” and “an abnormal weld spot led to an internal short circuit,” according to a video the company released.

Exponent, TUVRheinland, and UL also analyzed the Note7 to determine what caused the phone’s issues. (The reports are available here.)

Koh apologized to customers, carriers, and retail and distribution partners.

In addition to releasing the reports, Samsung today also said it has deployed “multi-layer safety measures,” updated its battery safety checks, and formed a battery advisory group.

The timing of the Note7 meltdown was not good: The phone was collecting positive reviews and then, suddenly, the reports of explosions started, and the narrative continued as Apple released the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the latter being one of the Note7’s closest competitors. The iPhone 7 Plus has received many positive reviews even as it’s lacking a headphone jack. (Apple is no stranger to exploding batteries: there were cases of batteries exploding inside the Powerbook 5300 that it had introduced in 1995, and Apple ultimately recalled the laptops that had been sold and replaced their batteries.) The Google Pixel XL Android phone has racked up positive reviews as well.

Earlier this month Samsung said that more than 96 percent of its Galaxy Note7s had been returned.