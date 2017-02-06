If you’re old enough to have used an Apple II, then chances are you’re old enough to have played Lemonade Stand. The business simulation video game was bundled with Apple computers throughout the 1980s. Players tapped into their inner entrepreneur to set prices, manage inventory, and deal with market challenges like thunderstorms. Proving that everything old is new again, Lemonade Stand has been reborn for Facebook Messenger and makes its debut on 5 bots to try this week.

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Influencer Rate Calculator

This is a bot created by Webfluential to help guide influencers on what to charge per social post. The bot can only provide estimates based on followers, but it’s a great place to start. You just need to answer two simple questions to get your first rate estimate. Hit “Get Started” to give it a try.

Available on Messenger

4. Lemonade Stand

We brought back the classic Apple II Lemonade Stand as a chatbot! Lemonade Stand is a fun sim game on Facebook Messenger. Make lemonade, post ads, and price your lemonade to sell. How much can you make? Win trophies and show off your skills as an entrepreneur!

Available on Messenger

3. SamaraRings

Once you see it, then you die. Chat with Samara and see what happens. What are you afraid of?

Available on Kik

2. Google Allo

Introducing Google Allo, a smart messaging app that helps you say more and do more. Express yourself better with stickers, doodles, and HUGE emojis & text. Allo also brings you the Google Assistant, preview edition.

Smart Reply lets you keep the conversation moving with a single tap by suggesting text and emoji responses based on your personality. For example, it learns if you’re more of a “haha” or “lol” person, so the more you use Google Allo, the more “you” the suggestions become.

Available on Android, iOS

1. Record Bird

Hello music fan,

I’m the Record Bird chatbot, and I can tell you about new music releases by your favorite artists — even before they happen! Simply connect me with your Facebook and let me do my magic for you.

If you’d like, I can also send you a reminder whenever your artists drop new music. On top, you can always ask me things like “What’s new in hop hop” or “anything new by Kendrick Lamar” and I’ll do my best to get your eyes and ears on some new tunes!

So what are you waiting for? Time to become the biggest music nerd in town…

Available on Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period January 30 – February 5, 2017.