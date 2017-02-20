If the Fifty Shades of Grey books and movies aren’t enough for you, you can also encounter Christian Grey and his particular desires on Messenger. His bot makes its debut this week on 5 bots to try:

Christian Grey: Can I trust you?

You: Yes

Christian Grey: Have you ever done this before?

You: Done what?

Christian Grey: Are you sure?

You: I’m sure

Christian Grey: You seem a little, I don’t know

You: What?

Christian Grey: You seem vulnerable, I like that

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Echo

Echo can be fully customized to do anything and everything you want. The possibilities are almost endless. As the creator i am met with people every day that show me new things that even I didn’t know was possible. This is all thanks to the Auto Response System (A.R.S) for short. Make sure you check this out!

Available on Discord

4. Christopher Bot

Set up your schedule once and Christopher Bot takes care of the rest, prompting you for any assigned homework at the end of each class.

Christopher Bot works with Facebook Messenger. No matter where in the world you attend school, his sole purpose for existing is to remember your homework… so you don’t have to.

Available on Messenger

3. Messenger Match

The fun way to meet new people. Click like if interested in someone or did not like if you are not interested. If someone like you, it’s a match!

Available on Messenger

2. ChatterOn

ChatterOn is a chat bot building platform which specializes in combining user conversation flow with AI and rich content elements. With ChatterOn, you can create bot flow according to your business needs and then once created, you can deploy it to Facebook messenger.

One-click ad monetization integration for the ChatterOn chatbot building platform using radbots.com and its Advertising API.

Available on Messenger

1. Christian Grey

Watch “Fifty Shades Darker’ in theaters now. In the meantime, let’s chat.

Available on Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period February 13-19, 2017.