Apple today started rolling out the fourth beta of iOS 10.3, the next update to its iOS mobile operating system, which should be going out to everyone in the next few weeks. This beta became available to developers earlier today, and now public beta testers can also try it out.

Today’s release comes a week after the third iOS 10.3 public beta came out.

As usual, this update includes some bug fixes and changes, but Apple isn’t being clear about what’s new. Some testers have noticed the new version feels slightly smoother than earlier ones.

But more specifically, Apple has moved the option to disable in-app ratings and reviews from Settings > iTunes & App Store to Settings > iTunes & App Store > Apple ID, as iOS 10 Pro points out. There are also new emojis to use in the food and drink, activity, and travel & places categories, as well as redesigned wallpapers to use as backgrounds.

If you’ve bought Apple’s wireless AirPods, you might want to install this beta, because it comes with a way to identify their location in the Find My iPhone app.

If you’re already a member of the Beta Software Program, you’ll be able to get the new beta in an over-the-air (OTA) update. If you’re not a member, sign up here.